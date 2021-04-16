MER Telemanagement Solutions (MTSL) Stock Climbs On Merger

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) is flying in the premarket hours this morning, trading on gains of nearly 100% after announcing that it has entered into a definitive agreement surrounding a merger. Here’s what’s going on:

MTSL Stock Climbs On Merger Agreement

In the press release, MER Telemanagement Solutions announced that it has entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger with SharpLink. SharpLink is a leading online technology company that works with sports leagues, fantasy sports websites and sports media companies in an effort to connect fans to relevant and timely betting content sourced from its sportsbook partners.

Once the merger is complete, the company plans on changing its name to SharpLink and pursue the business model under new management and Board control.

SharpLink was founded by industry veterans with extensive experience in developing and selling enterprise-level sports technology solutions. The company is an early innovator in the sports betting arena and currently has contractual relationships with sports teams, media companies and league operators.

Two of the company’s most notable customers are PGA Tour and NASCAR. Both of these companies leverage SharpLink’s legacy “free-to-play” game platform to enhance user engagement and gaming strategies. Moreover, they have both used the company’s conversion platform to introduce dynamic and real-time sports betting content from multiple sportsbook partners.

In a statement, Roy Hess, CEO at MTSL, had the following to offer:

We are excited to achieve this major milestone by signing the definitive merger agreement with SharpLink, and we believe the transaction, when closed, will provide significant value to both the current MTS shareholders and the SharpLink shareholders who will be receiving MTS shares in the Merger. Following the merger, our Company will be on the leading edge of a potentially massive sports betting market in the U.S. and globally. By providing proprietary advanced conversion and engagement solutions for the sports betting industry, we expect SharpLink’s services will be needed by many companies looking to capitalize on this opportunity. We are excited about our future growth strategy as well as the current industry’s rapid expansion both in the U.S. and globally. We encourage all shareholders to look for our mailed proxy materials in the near future and to support this proposed transaction.

The above statement was followed up by the CEO of SharpLink, Rob Pythian. Here’s what he had to offer:

As sports betting legislation continues to be enacted across the United States, which we are seeing at an accelerated pace as states look to fill budgetary gaps, any company that has an audience of sports fans will have the opportunity to earn additional revenue by opening a channel for that audience to place legal, online bets. We believe SharpLink is well-positioned to provide leagues, media and sportsbook operators – many of whom are already customers — the tools they need to manage and capitalize on this opportunity by using our innovative analytical solutions, not simply advertising banners or buttons. SharpLink’s turnkey intelligent solutions allow these companies to implement advanced technology right out of the gate, and quickly start connecting their users to real-time sports betting content. The sports betting market is shifting rapidly and is beginning to recognize the need for analytically based betting solutions. We expect this merger to provide SharpLink greater access to the capital markets so that we may scale effectively to meet demand, continue to innovate, and sharpen our portfolio of businesses and technology. We thank the professional team at MTS for their dedication and hard work getting this deal towards a rapid closing – we cannot do it without them.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is that investors are excited, as they should be. MER Telemanagement Solutions is merging with a company that’s already carved a niche out in the emerging legal betting arena.

This industry is expected to become a massive one, and with customers like PGA Tour and NASCAR on the books, SharpLink is quickly working to become a key player in this industry. All told, this acquisition is great news for MTSL shareholders who clearly see the value considering today’s gains in the stock.