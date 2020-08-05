MicroVision (MVIS) Stock Pops On Acquisition Hopes

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) is making a run for the top in the market this morning, and for good reason. As I stated in yesterday’s article, the company is gearing up for a takeover. So, what’s the difference today? The CEO of the company has provided information on progress made with regard to a potential takeover.

Stop wasting your time! Start finding winning trades in minutes with Trade Ideas!

MVIS Stock Climbs On Takeover Hopes

For the past couple of months, MicroVision has been on the top of investor watchlists as chatter suggested that the company will be taken over by Microsoft. However, an article by White Diamond Research, a short selling firm, designed to cause the stock to fall may have backfired on the short sellers.

Read more at Alpha Stock News!