MicroVision (MVIS) Stock Sets Up For Significant Growth

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) has been a hot topic of discussion among investors as of late, and for good reason. The stock makes the perfect target for a short squeeze, which we’ll chat about a bit later.

Nonetheless, the company announced that it will be providing its financial results relatively soon. Here’s what’s going on:

MVIS To Report Financial Results On April 29

In a press release, MicroVision said that it will report its financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The company will release the results after the market closes.

Once the results are issued, MicroVision will host a conference call to discuss their performance. The call will take place at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, April 29. If you’d like to join the conference call, you can do so on the company’s Investor Relation section of its website here.

Investors are excited about the coming earnings report for multiple reasons. First and foremost, there has been quite a bit of chatter about a potential takeover of the company. So, investors will be looking for updates surrounding the potential acquisition of the company.

Moreover, investors are hoping that the company will break into profits. For the past few quarters, MVIS has been nipping on the heels of profitability, producing a loss per share of $0.02 consistently in the second, third, and fourth quarter of 2020.

Should the company achieve profitability on this earnings report, we could see a tremendous run for the top.

This May Be The Catalyst For The Squeeze

The big topic of discussion surrounding MicroVision as of late has been the potential for a short squeeze on the stock. For some time, the stock has been trading with heavy short interest, which currently sits at about 20%.

While retailers have been pushing the stock upward for the past couple of trading sessions, a move that seems to be continuing today, the earnings report, if profitability is achieved or progress toward an acquisition has been made, could result in a massive squeeze.

For those of you who haven’t experienced a short squeeze yet, these events take place when a heavily shorted stock starts to move upward. When this happens, those who have shorted the stock begin to lose money and are forced to buy shares to cover their position. This leads to a flood of volume and significant price appreciation.

Considering the fact that MicroVision stock has been ticking up over the past couple of sessions, and continues on that path today, there’s no doubt that the stock is gearing up for a short squeeze. So, positive news from earnings might be the straw that breaks the camel’s back, sending the stock on a significant run for the top.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is simple. If you’re not watching MVIS stock yet, it’s time to start. The stock is trading with heavy short interest and already gearing up for a short squeeze. With a catalyst on the horizon, the potential for a significant run for the top is only increasing, setting the stage for a huge opportunity for investors ahead.