MICT Stock Heads Up: Soft Launch Is Live

MICT Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) is likely to see significant movement in the market relatively soon, and for good reason. Investors have been awaiting the launch of the company’s trading platform, which looks to be underway as we speak. Here’s what’s going on:

Watch MICT Stock Closely

As mentioned above, investors have been paying very close attention to MICT, awaiting the launch of their Magpie Securities trading platform. Importantly, in the press release surrounding first quarter financial results, Darren Mercer, CEO at MICT, had the following to offer about the coming launch of the platform:

“The first quarter also saw us complete the development of our stock trading platform, which is now at an advanced stage of testing and expected to have a soft launch in late June with the full rollout in July.”

It looks like that statement is coming to fruition.

Recently, the Magpie Securities website was rolled out and is available here.

On the website, there’s a link to an early access form, which points to the soft launch. Moreover, my sources tell me that many who signed up for early access to the trading platform began trading within the last 24 hours.

This News Is Huge

The fact that the MICT Magpie Securities soft launch seems to be picking up steam is great news for investors. Ultimately, the launch puts the company on the same playing field as companies like Up Fintech Holdings (TIGR) and FUTU Holdings (FUTU), companies with market caps of around $5 billion and $26 billion, respectively.

At the same time, Magpie is likely to hit the ground running. Let’s not forget, MICT has a database of millions of potential customers that, once the full launch takes place, it will likely be reaching out to and bringing onto the platform.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is simple. The Magpie Securities website is up and running. All over social media, we’re seeing posts about new hires as the company ramps up its workforce to handle the high demand that’s expected for the trading platform. Now, with sources suggesting that early access members are already trading on the platform, the sky’s the limit. If you’re not paying attention to MICT yet, you’re likely missing out.

Don't Miss the Next Big Story

CNA Finance is not an investment advisor or broker/dealer. This article is for informational and entertainment purposes and does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. CNA Finance has a monetary relationship with MICT. Trading in penny stocks can result in significant losses.