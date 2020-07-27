Mogo (MOGO) Stock: A Great Buy On MogoSpend Launch

Mogo Inc (NASDAQ: MOGO) is setting the stage for a strong start to the week after the company announced the official launch of MogoSpend, a service that further closes the gap between the Mogo App and Square’s Cash app. Here’s what’s going on:

MOGO Stock Heads Up On MogoSpend Launch

As mentioned above, early this morning, Mogo announced the launch of its new digital spending account known as MogoSpend. The account comes with a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card and offers consumers a way to not only improve financial health, but environmental health as well.

