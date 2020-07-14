Mogo (MOGO) Stock: This PAUL Opportunity Should Be Watched Closely

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) recently made it to our watchlist, and for good reason. The Canadian FinTech play is locking down the Canadian market with incredible success.

We’ve heard about PAUL stocks, or stocks centered around mobile apps making real economic and social difference, across the United States. However, when it comes to PAUL opportunities, in my opinion, MOGO is one of the best.

Not only has the company proven that it can lock down a market with its leadership in Canada, the company is well on its way to proving that it has a recession-proof business model, with expectations to report overwhelmingly positive financial data in early August. Not to mention, the stock trades at just 1.7 times 2021 revenue expectation in an industry that has seen a number of fintechs like Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) trading over 30x 2021 revenue and the industry average 15 times 2021 revenue expectations.

