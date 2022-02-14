Motus GI (MOTS) Stock Rockets on FDA News

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) is headed for the top in the market this morning, and for good reason. The company announced that it received 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration. Here’s what’s happening:

MOTS Announces 510(k) Clearance

In the press release, Motus GI said that the FDA has provided 510(k) clearance for its Pure-Vu EVS System. The system is intended to improve the speed of set-up, enhance navigation capabilities in tortuous anatomy, build upon the excellent cleansing capabilities of the Pure-Vu system and enable physicians to rapidly overcome the challenges of poorly prepared colons during a colonoscopy.

The company went on to explain that the Pure-Vu platform facilitates the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon to improve visualization during the colonoscopy procedure. Moreover the platform integrates with the standard and slim colonoscopes and preserves established procedural workflow by irrigating the colon and evacuating debris to provide a better quality exam.

The Pure-Vu EVS is designed to offer significant usability advancements over the currently marketed device. This includes enhanced physician navigation and control, on-demand bedside loading, expanded cleansing capacity, and a smaller workstation footprint.

MOTS went on to explain that all upgrades are tied to extensive market development work that’s taken place over the last year. Moreover, the commercial launch of the Pure-Vu EVS is expected in the first quarter of 2022 and is anticipated to accelerate adoption in U.S. and global markets.

In a statement, Scott Larson, MD, a Gastroenterologist out of Houston, TX, had the following to offer:

“My experience with the Pure-Vu Gen2 system has allowed me to treat and diagnose patients who otherwise would have been delayed. The new Pure-Vu EVS ergonomics are much better than the current version. The oversleeve and the scope feel much more integrated and it is easier to torque the scope, offering significantly improved navigation.”

The above statement was followed up by Neha Mathur, MD, another Gastroenterologist from Houston with:

“Pure-Vu EVS is much easier to use, and will be more physician and technician friendly. The set-up is significantly simpler, and the slimmer, more flexible design felt like I didn’t have an oversleeve on my scope.”

Finally, Tim Moran, CEO at MOTS, had the following to offer:

“We believe our Pure-Vu EVS system now offers physicians the right tool to help address challenging colonoscopy procedures. The development and innovation we’ve implemented in Pure-Vu EVS is the result of listening to valuable feedback from leading physicians and clinical staff that have utilized our Pure-Vu platform. This FDA clearance of Pure-Vu EVS is expected to allow a greater number of physicians and hospitals to bring this important technology to their patients.

We believe the Pure-Vu EVS enhances every aspect of our system from speed of set-up to procedural ease-of-use, while also offering optimized navigation, handling and cleaning capacity. Additionally, the new EVS oversleeve is able to be loaded on a ‘dirty’ scope in the procedure room, an important new capability that will allow broader utilization of Pure-Vu to help physicians complete difficult cases and better visualize the colon mucosa. We have also implemented an improved manufacturing cost structure that we believe better positions the Company to broaden commercial utilization, improve margins and establish distribution relationships in more cost sensitive global markets over time.”

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is simple. MOTS is gearing up to launch the newest version of the Pure-Vu platform and that launch has the potential to drive significant revenue. No wonder investors are pushing the stock for the top.