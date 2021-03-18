NEOS Stock: Neos Therapeutics Climbs on Merger Hopes

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOS) is screaming for the top in the premarket session this morning. However, with no SEC Filings or press releases, many are wondering what’s going on. Well, the gains seem to have to do with a special meeting of investors. Here’s what’s happening:

Neos Therapeutics Climbs Ahead of Meeting

As mentioned above, Neos Therapeutics is finding its way for the top this morning, but no news has been released. The gains seem to have to do with a Special Meeting of Investors.

You see, NEOS plans on joining forces with a specialty biotechnology company by the name of Aytu BioSciences. In fact, last month, the two companies said that they would set special meetings of stockholders for today, March 18, 2021.

Stockholders of record of each company as of February 5, 2021, will be able to cast their votes with regard to the merger today.

If all goes well, and stockholders approve the merger, NEOS will become part of a combined company known as Aytu Biopharma, trading under the symbol AYTU on the Nasdaq.

So, the dramatic gains in the stock today seem to be the result of investors showing their approval for the proposed merger.

Final Thoughts

All in all, today is an exciting day for both NEOS and AYTU shareholders. With a potential merger on the horizon, the two companies may quickly become one, creating a stronger company for all investors involved in both to take part in. All in all, if shareholders approve the transaction, this is great for both sides of the coin.