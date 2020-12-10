NEOS Stock: Neos Therapeutics to Merge With Aytu BioScience

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOS) is screaming for the top in the market this morning, and for good reason. Speculation swirled the ticker recently that the company would be acquired soon. Well, that speculation was well-placed.

Early this morning, NEOS announced that it will merge with Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU). Here’s what’s going on.

As mentioned above, Neos Therapeutics will be merging with Aytu BioScience. The news broke via press release this morning when the two companies said they have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, NEOS will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary of AYTU. The merger will take place in an all-stock transaction. Further transaction details are available below

Once the merger is effective, those who own NEOS stock will receive 0.1088 shares of AYTU stock for each share of NEOS stock owned.

Upon the closing of the transaction, Neos shareholders will own about 30% of the fully diluted common shares of Aytu. On a fully diluted basis, the transaction is valued at about $44.9 million based on the ten-day volume weighted average price of AYTU.

Importantly, the companies said that their boards of directors of both companies have already approved the transaction.

In a statement, Josh Disbrow, CEO at AYTU, had the following to offer:

This is a truly transformative transaction, elevating the newly combined company to a $100 million revenue, leading specialty pharmaceutical company positioned for what we expect to be an accelerated path to profitability, continued revenue growth and further business diversification. The combination of Neos with the Aytu business further increases our footprint in an attractive pediatric medicine market, following our acquisition of the Cerecor pediatric Rx assets late last year. This transaction is an excellent strategic fit with our market expansion plans and we believe creates strong stockholder value. This transaction increases Aytu’s addressable market, adding the large and growing ADHD market, with 75.1 million scripts written annually. Importantly, and despite the impact of COVID-19 on this market, Neos’ ADHD product growth significantly outpaced the overall ADHD market in the third quarter of 2020, with Adzenys XR-ODT prescriptions growing by 9.9 percent and Cotempla XR-ODT prescriptions growing by 6.5 percent. Expanding into ADHD with Neos is the ideal embodiment of Aytu’s strategy to build a portfolio of best-in-class prescription therapeutics and consumer health products competing in large markets.

The above statement was followed up by Jerry McLaughlin, CEO at NEOS. Here’s what he had to offer:

I firmly believe Aytu BioScience is the right partner to continue the exceptional work our team has done to build the ADHD franchise into what it is today and to continue the development of NT0502 for the treatment of sialorrhea. By leveraging the respective commercial infrastructure of Neos and Aytu, including complementary sales call points and our best-in-class patient support program, Neos RxConnect, we expect continued growth of the product portfolio. After a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives, the Board of Directors of Neos believes that this merger represents the highest-potential value creation opportunity for Neos stockholders.

As you can see from the fact that NEOS stock is up by more than 50% early on this morning, the news is overwhelmingly exciting for investors. Nonetheless, there are good reasons for all of the excitement.

First and foremost, the acquisition took place at an incredible premium. The transaction will take place at a value of about $44.9 million. At yesterday’s close, NEOS was trading with a market cap of just $27.515 million. So, Aytu is paying a premium of well over 60% on the merger.

However, that’s not the only reason for the excitement.

Merging with Aytu means that Neos Therapeutics investors will gain exposure to Aytu’s products, pipeline, and operational activities. As a result, the value of this merger goes far beyond the initial transaction value.

With NEOS stock up more than 50% this morning, it’s not surprising that so many investors are considering diving in. While the news was great, every investment comes with its share of risk. In terms of Neos Therapeutics, here are the risks you should consider before diving in:

Transaction Risks . First and foremost, I’ve seen several cases where a merger or acquisition was announced only for another announcement to come a couple of months later saying that the transaction will not close. This is great news, but it only matters if the transaction closes. If anything blocks the transaction, one that’s subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval, the stock could realize significant declines.

Aytu Risks . Aytu isn’t a massive pharmaceutical company. In fact, the company trades with a market cap of under $100 million. As a penny stock in the biotech space, Aytu comes with its own risks that investors should think about considering the fact that should this transaction close, an investment in NEOS stock is akin to an investment in AYTU stock.

All in all, today’s news from Neos Therapeutics proved to be overwhelmingly positive. The merger returns incredible value to investors and that value goes far beyond the value of the initial transaction. All in all, NEOS stock is one to consider.