NeuroMetrix (NURO) Stock Rockets on FDA Breakthrough Device Designation

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) is flying in the market this morning, and for good reason. The company received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA for its Quell device. Here’s what’s going on:

NURO Stock Climbs on Breakthrough Device Designation

In the press release, NeuroMetrix said the Breakthrough Designation surrounds the use of Quell as a means to reduce moderate to severe symptoms of chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy that have persisted for at least 6-months following the end of chemotherapy.

In the release, NURO went on to explain that about 650,000 cancer patients receive chemotherapy every year in the United States. Unfortunately, many end up with CIPN, which is a debilitating complication that can occur with commonly used drugs like vincristine, paclitaxel, and cisplatin.

Symptoms of CIPN include burning and shooting pain, tingling, cramping, and numbness in the hands and feet. The condition is also associated with impaired balance, walking, and sleep, as well as an increased risk of falls and decreased quality of life.

Unfortunately, this isn’t an uncommon condition either.

NURO pointed out that 30% of patients experience chronic CIPN symptoms and there are currently no approved treatments for the condition. The treatments currently being used have limited effectiveness and come with side effects.

NeuroMetrix plans to solve these issues with Quell.

The product is an advanced, non-invasive, wearable, neuromodulation technology that’s designed to provide precise, high-power nerve stimulation in a form factor the size of a credit card.

At the moment, there’s a National Cancer Institute-funded study taking place surrounding Quell as a treatment for CIPN. Subjects will receive either a Quell device, or a sham device for a period of six weeks to determine the devices efficacy in this indication.

What Breakthrough Device Designation Means for the Company

The FDA designed this designation to help patients receive more timely access to breakthrough technologies that have the potential to provide more effective treatment or diagnosis for life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions.

As part of the program, NeuroMetrix will enjoy priority review and interactive communication with the regulatory agency throughout the process of development.

In a statement, Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D. CEO at NURO, had the following to offer:

“This Breakthrough Device Designation is an important step in our effort to make Quell technology available to patients suffering from the debilitating effects of CIPN. We are looking forward to completion and subsequent reporting of the results from the ongoing multi-center RCT of Quell in CIPN. Depending on the outcome of the trial, we hope to be positioned for an FDA filing in 2023. Following on our first Breakthrough Designation for fibromyalgia, this new designation for CIPN advances our effort to build a portfolio of Quell based prescription wearable neurotherapeutics.”

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is simple, the Breakthrough Device Designation is a massive win for NURO. After all, this means that the device will be reviewed faster and the FDA will take a more active role in its development, giving it better chances of being approved for the treatment of CIPN. Of course, the device is already approved and being used in other indications, but a study showing efficacy and an approval in this particular indication could lead to significant growth in revenue.