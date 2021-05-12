Nightfood (NGTF) Revenues Set To Climb On Marketing Efforts

Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) announced that it will launching an education and awareness program for expecting moms through OB/GYN offices. Here’s what’s going on:

NGTF Announces Education & Awareness Program

In the press release, Nightfood said it’s working to take another slice out of the $50 billion Americans spend on nighttime snacks each year. To do so, the company is teaming up with Brandshare, a global leader in Connected Sampling.

Through the program, about 400 OB/GYN offices will be provided with brochure displays as part of the initial pilot launch. All-told, the program is expected to lead to 100,000 brochures distributed to patients over a three-month period, starting in June.

The company also said that sampling will be delivered at scale to accelerate purchase conversions. This is the same path taken by companies like Mars, Johnson & Johnson, and Unilever.

The company’s product is expected to be an exciting offering for those that receive the brochure as it’s an ice cream that’s formulated with ingredients to support better sleep in men, women, and children of all ages. Moreover, the company’s ice cream has been recommended for pregnant women by the American Pregnancy Association.

Women will receive information at OB/GYN offices in areas where Nightfood products are available. This availability will largely correlate with the newly secured distribution the company has achieved in more than 1,000 Walmart stores. Key markets include Chicago, Houston, Charlotte, Charleston, Columbia, New Orleans, Dallas, and Fort Worth.

In a statement, Matthew Sussberg, Vice President of Sales at Brandshare, had the following to offer:

“With Nightfood’s endorsement as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association, this campaign is a perfect fit with our OB/GYN network. It provides Nightfood with access to pregnant women in a contextually relevant and trusted environment. Through a surprise and delight moment, Nightfood is able to generate brand awareness among pregnant women and drive trial through a special offer for two free pints by scanning a QR code. We think the obstetricians will appreciate having these displays in their office, addressing pregnancy cravings, nutrition and sleep.”

The above statement was followed up by Sean Folkson, CEO at NGTF, here’s what he had to offer:

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to build education and awareness among expectant moms from right there in the doctor’s office. We believe this campaign will help in establishing Nightfood as the preferred ice cream of pregnant women, and their families, all across the country.”

This Is Big News

The news released by Nightfood this morning is overwhelmingly positive. After all, we’re not simply talking about an ice cream here. The company’s ice cream products are formulated to lead to better sleep, which is overwhelmingly important for pregnant women. In fact, according to the National Institute of Health, between 66 and 94% of women report sleep disturbances while pregnant.

So, the company is bringing its samples and educational information to a large base of consumers that are highly likely to benefit from the offering. If that’s not a highly targeted approach to sales, I don’t know what is.

All told, this program is designed to greatly expand the awareness of the company’s brand.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is simple. Nightfood is firing on all cylinders and quickly making a name for itself as the night-time snack for the health-conscious consumer. As a result, we’re not just talking about an opportunity in the $50 billion nighttime snacking industry, we’re talking about an opportunity in the more than $78 billion sleep supplement market and an opportunity in the more than $707 billion health food market.

Now, I’m not here to say that the company is going to take the lion’s share of these three markets, but it doesn’t have to. A small percentage of either of these markets would result in meaningful revenue for the company, making NGTF stock one to watch closely.

