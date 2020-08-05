Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK): Another Big Catalyst Is Coming

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN: NAK) is falling in the market yet again today. This seems to be a trend since the United States Army Corps of Engineers provided their final EIS, showing that the Pebble Project would have no negative effects on the surrounding environment.

The news that should have sent the stock soaring sent NAK on a downtrend. Why? Well, because investors see work ahead. Nonetheless, there are several potential catalysts ahead that could make this stock pop. Here’s how I see it.

Why NAK Stock Has Been Falling

I was just as surprised as the masses when the final EIS sent Northern Dynasty Minerals stock on a downward trend. However, it makes sense.

