Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) Stock Heads Up On Pebble News

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN: NAK) is headed up in the market this morning after a press release about the Pebble Project. Here’s what’s going on:

NAK Stock Heads Up On Pebble Project Press Release

In the press release, Northern Dynasty Minerals welcomed a pending White House review of its Pebble Project and a positive EIS issued by the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

