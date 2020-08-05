Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Stock Rockets On Financial Results

By
Joshua Rodriguez
-
0
Oasis Petroleum OAS Stock News

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) is making a run for the top in the market this orning, and for good reason. The company announced its financial results for the second quarter, beating expectations in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s what’s going on:

OAS Stock Climbs On Financial Results

As mentioned above, Oasis Petroleum announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2020. The company also updated its 2020 outlook.

