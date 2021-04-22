Ocugen (OCGN) Stock Could Fly Far Higher

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) heading up in the market this morning, following up on the significant gains seen in the stock yesterday. The gains come after the company’s partner, Bharat Biotech, released positive results surrounding their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, known as COVAXIN. Here’s what’s happening:

Ocugen Announces Positive COVAXIN Data

In a press release issued yesterday, Ocugen announced that it has received positive results from the second interim analysis of a Phase 3 study of COVAXIN being managed by the company’s partner, Bharat Biotech.

COVAXIN is a late-stage whole virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate that’s showing quite a bit of promise.

In fact, according to the press release, the second interim analysis showed that the vaccine demonstrated a 78% efficacy rate against mild, moderate, and severe COVID-19 disease. However, the impressive data came when looking at severe COVID-19 disease alone, where the data suggests COVAXIN leads to 100% protection.

In a statement, Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman of the Board, CEO, and Co-Founder of Ocugen, had the following to offer:

We continue to be excited by the compelling second interim results of Bharat Biotech’s Phase 3 clinical trial. We believe that COVAXIN can help change the course of this pandemic by preventing severe COVID-19 disease including hospitalizations by 100% as well as significantly limit the spread of asymptomatic COVID-19 infections based on efficacy shown to date. We are dedicated to being a part of the solution to save lives from COVID-19 by bringing COVAXIN to the U.S. market. Based on a traditional vaccine platform that has a long-established safety profile, we believe COVAXIN is an important tool to add to our national arsenal in ending the pandemic.

The above statement was followed up by Dr. Bruce Forrest, member of the vaccine scientific advisory board of Ocugen. Here’s what he had to offer:

The safety and efficacy demonstrated by COVAXIN is remarkable because of the prevalence of several variants of the coronavirus circulating at the time of the trial. This vaccine is based on a proven technology platform and the company plans to consider clinical development in special populations such as children.

The Gains Are Just Beginning

There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to OCGN stock. In fact, in my view, we’re only seeing the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the potential for gains here.

Some experts say that COVAXIN will never be able to compete with options provided by Pfizer and Moderna, but I have to disagree with this notion. The idea is that the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna are more efficacious than COVAXIN, and due to the fact that they’ve been on the market for months, have a clear head start when compared to the Ocugen candidate.

I tend to disagree with this notion.

First and foremost, from an overall standpoint, I’ll give the naysayers credit. With an overall efficacy rate of around 78%, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are definitely more efficacious than the one being developed by Ocugen and Bharat Biotech. However, when it comes to efficacy against severe cases of COVID-19, there has not been another company to publish an efficacy rate of 100%.

Sure, when getting a vaccine, you don’t want to get sick at all. However, when given the option to use a vaccine that’s 100% effective in staving off severe illness, or one that’s better at staving off overall illness, I’d be willing to bet that there’s a massive population that will choose the former rather than the latter.

Moreover, with a strong safety profile, there’s yet another reason to choose COVAXIN above the competition.

Is A Short Squeeze Coming

Yesterday’s gains and today’s follow up movement are exciting. However, they may become far more exciting as the bulls fight against the bears.

At the moment, OCGN stock trades with about 15% short interest. That’s not the highest I’ve seen, but it is pretty high, especially considering that we’re talking about a company that has produced strong data from its COVID-19 vaccine.

This sets the stage for a short squeeze for two reasons:

Retailers . First and foremost, retailers have been fighting the shorts for months now, and have been successful in forcing squeezes. Considering the positive news here, it wouldn’t be surprising to see retail investors band together to push the shorts out of their positions, sending the stock screaming for the top.

. First and foremost, retailers have been fighting the shorts for months now, and have been successful in forcing squeezes. Considering the positive news here, it wouldn’t be surprising to see retail investors band together to push the shorts out of their positions, sending the stock screaming for the top. Healthcare. When looking at the Wall Street Bets reddit, there are several messages surrounding the shameful act of shorting stocks working to improve the quality and extend the length of lives of consumers through medical innovation. The fact that the relatively heavy short interest is on a stock in the healthcare sector further increases its chances of becoming the next big short squeeze target.

The Bottom Line

Whether or not there’s a short squeeze on the horizon, Ocugen stock is one to watch incredibly closely. The company’s vaccine candidate is showing incredible promise, and could generate massive amounts of revenue in the very near future. So, the potential for a short squeeze here is nothing more than icing on the cake.