OGEN Stock: Oragenics Flies on COVID-19 Vaccine News

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: OGEN) is rocketing in the market this morning, and for good reason. The company announced that it entered into a material transfer agreement surrounding materials that will be used in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s what’s happening:

Skip to What You Want to Read

Oragenics Announces Material Transfer Agreement

In the press release, Oragenics said that it entered into a material transfer agreement with Biodextris Inc. The agreement surrounds the use of three intranasal mucosal adjuvants as part of the Company’s Terra CoV-2 vaccine against COVID-19.

In the release, OGEN said adjuvants are added to vaccines in order to enhance their immunogenicity. The three adjuvants covered under this agreement are BDX100, BDX300, and BDX301.

These adjuvants are protesome-based and comprised of proteins and lipopolysaccharides with improved attributes. Key attributes include enhanced immune response, manufacturing efficiency, and the benefit of intranasal vaccine administration.

In the release, OGEN said that the initial agreement calls for the three intranasal adjuvants to be used in combination with the company’s antigen vaccine candidate as part of the preclinical immunological evaluation of Terra CoV-2. The company went on to say that the information generated from the studies employing the new intranasal vaccine candidate would support the FDA IND application and an application to Health Canada to initiate clinical trials.

Moreover, the agreement allows for future collaboration surrounding the intranasal delivery of vaccine during clinical development and leaves the door open to a potential commercial agreement upon regulatory approval.

Management Commentary

In a statement, Alan Joslyn, Ph.D., President and CEO at Oragenics, had the following to offer:

This material transfer agreement both expands and advances the development of our Terra CoV-2 vaccine with a novel delivery option. The Biodextris intranasal mucosal adjuvants in combination with the Oragenics antigen open up new possibilities for a vaccine that could potentially be a more effective and convenient option than those currently available. Given the benefits of intranasal administration along with Terra CoV-2’s other advantages, including the potential to be stored and distributed at refrigerated temperatures, we believe there is significant opportunity to help address the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the post-near-term immunization phase where booster shots and potential effectiveness against a variety of COVID-19 variant strains may continue to be required.

The above statement was followed up by Joseph Zimmerman, President at Biodextris. Here’s what he had to say about the partnership with OGEN:

We are delighted to partner with Oragenics on exploring the potential of their Terra CoV-2 vaccine. Our proteosome-based compounds can be powerful adjuvants and offer several advantages, including the ability to elicit both mucosal and serum antibodies while offering innate and adaptive immunity.

Final Thoughts

All told, the news released by Oragenics this morning proved to be overwhelmingly positive. At the moment, vaccine options are hitting the market. However, these options are all injections, and with many consumers having a serious fear of shots, something is needed that will lead to better vaccination rates among this population.

With an intranasal vaccine now in the works, OGEN may answer the call for a solution, making the stock one to watch very closely.