PHUN Stock: A Big Phunware Short Squeeze is Coming

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) is screaming for the top in the market this morning, following up on the gains seen out of the stock last week. In fact, the stock surged more than 50% last week, and now in the premarket hours, Is up more than 50% this morning.

If you’re looking for press releases or SEC filings, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything. Nonetheless, this seems to be a short squeeze that may just be in its infancy. Here’s what’s going on:

Here’s Why Phunware Stock Is Climbing

Phunware is climbing, but why? No news, no press releases, nothing is out there. That is, until you find your way to a social network page called Wall Street Bets. Like what we saw with GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry, and Nokia prior to their runs for the top, The ticker PHUN is appearing more and more on the platform.

If you haven’t heard about Wall Street Bets, you don’t invest much. Nonetheless, a group of retail investors is targeting heavily shorted stocks in order to take advantage of a short squeeze, and fight back against the machine that is hedge funds and big money control over the United States stock market.

Members of the Reddit group, are being called “Reddit Rebels” and targeted in stock purchase restrictions on platforms like Robinhood.

Nonetheless, the Wall Street Bets group has something to prove, and they’re doing a great job doing so, giving small, retail investors a way to fight against hedge funds and other big money players that profit by shorting stocks, pushing them down at the expense of the long-term investor.

So, what does this have to do with PHUN stock?

Not only is the ticker showing up more and more in the messages, the stock is a perfect target for a dramatic short squeeze. Short volume sits at 28% on a stock that only has just over 40 million shares in its public float.

With a small supply of stock and heavy short interest, a short squeeze of PHUN could be dramatic.

This Short Squeeze Could Become Dramatic

The short squeeze process is a relatively simple one. Short sellers borrow shares and sell them into the open market. From there, these sellers hope the price will fall, allowing them to buy the shares back at a lower rate and return them, earning a profit from the spread in the middle.

A short squeeze happens when a heavily shorted stock, like PHUN stock, starts to tick up. Those with short positions begin to lose money and race to cover, meaning they run to buy shares to close their positions.

This process leads to incredible volume and price appreciation. However, with such a small public float, if demand ticks up dramatically for PHUN, we could see gains in multiples. We’re talking about GameStop like potential.

Risks to Consider Before Buying PHUN Stock

Any time you make an investment, you’re making the decision to accept risk. An investment in Phunware stock is no different. Before buying in, you should consider the following:

Short Squeeze Risk . A Short squeeze is a very volatile process. The stock ticks up, and when it hits the top, it falls, oftentimes, just as dramatically as it was on the upswing. As a result, it’s common that getting in on these moves too late leads to significant losses.

. A Short squeeze is a very volatile process. The stock ticks up, and when it hits the top, it falls, oftentimes, just as dramatically as it was on the upswing. As a result, it’s common that getting in on these moves too late leads to significant losses. Penny Stock . As a penny stock, PHUN comes with increased risk. In particular, the stock is known for volatile trading activities and has a business model that’s not entirely proven, making it a highly speculative bet.

. As a penny stock, PHUN comes with increased risk. In particular, the stock is known for volatile trading activities and has a business model that’s not entirely proven, making it a highly speculative bet. Profitability. Phunware doesn’t generate a profit. If it can’t do so before the well runs dry in its bank account, it may look to sell shares in an attempt to raise funds, diluting value for existing shareholders and resulting in significant declines.

Final Thoughts

Short squeezes are risky plays, but they do have the potential to generate dramatic gains. While I’m not sure I would make a long-term investment in PHUN stock, the potential for the current short squeeze to become a dramatic, GameStock like move is there. All in all, it’s a stock worth watching closely!