Phunware (PHUN) Stock Heads Up On Cisco Partnership

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) is having an incredibly strong start to the trading session this morning, and for good reason. The company announced that its COVID-19 related products have been added to the Cisco Meraki marketplace. Here’s what’s going on:

PHUN Stock Runs On Inclusion In The Meraki Marketplace

In the press release, Phunware announced that Cisco Meraki will feature its pandemic response solutions on its marketplace. Through the marketplace, the company’s solutions will be marketed to healthcare organizations and city officials, likely leading to strong growth in sales.

