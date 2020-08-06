Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Screams For The Top On Earnings Beat

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) is running for the top early on in today’s trading session. The gains come after the company reported its financial results for the second quarter, beating expectations and exciting investors. Here’s what’s going on:

PLUG Stock Climbs On Earnings Beat

As mentioned above, Plug Power reported its financial results for the second quarter, exciting investors this morning. In the report, investors learned that the company generated gross billings of $72.4 million and beat earnings expectations by $0.07 per share. However, that’s only a piece of the excitement here.

