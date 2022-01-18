PolarityTE (PTE) Stock IND Approval Is a Huge Win!

Investors are excited about PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) this morning, sending the stock for significant gains. The excitement started when the company announced FDA approval for its IND surrounding SkinTE.

Here’s the scoop:

Take your portfolio to the next level with CNA Finance Weekly Watchdog!

PTE Stock Climbs on FDA Approval

As a result of the approval announced this morning, the company has the green light to move forward with the first of two expected pivotal studies needed to support a biologics license application, or BLA, for SkinTE as an option for patients with chronic cutaneous ulcers.

Chronic cutaneous ulcers are wounds that have failed to proceed through an orderly and timely series of events to produce a durable structural, functional, and cosmetic closure, and if the company is successful in creating an effective treatment, it could be a major win. After all, the annual burden of these issues on the healthcare industry ranges into the tens of billions of dollars.

In the announcement, PTE said that the first planned study is a multi-center, randomized controlled trial evaluating SkinTE in the treatment of Wager 2 DFUs. The study has the title, “Closure Obtained with Vascularized Epithelial Regeneration for DFUs with SkinTE,” or simply, “Cover DFUs.”

It is expected that up to 100 patients will be enrolled in up to 20 sites across the United States.

As would be expected, the results of SkinTE plus the standard of care will be compared to the current standard of care alone with the primary endpoint being the incidence of DFUs closed at 24 weeks.

In a statement, Richard Hague, CEO and President of PTE, had the following to offer:

“The clearance of our IND is a critical milestone for PolarityTE and a testament to the talent and hard work of our entire team. It is important to note that our strategy to pursue a complex chronic cutaneous ulcer indication, which includes the most challenging and cost-intensive wounds, is based on the learnings from our prior commercial experience as a 361 HCT/P and from our previous non-IND DFU and VLU RCTs, which gives us a great deal of confidence as we look forward to commencing our first pivotal study in the very near future.”

Take your portfolio to the next level with CNA Finance Weekly Watchdog!

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is that PolarityTE is making strides on the path to bringing SkinTE to market. The company’s previous studies have been impressive, and with the FDA approval to move forward with the first of two pivotal studies, regulatory approval to market the drug may be in the relatively near future. All told, the excitement is for good reason.