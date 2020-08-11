Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) Stock Heads Up On FDA BLA Acceptancet

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: PLX) is making a run for the top in the premarket hours this morning, and for good reason. The company announced that the FDA has accepted a Biologics License Application, or BLA. Here’s what’s going on:

PLX Stock Is Climbing

In the press release, Protalix BioTherapeutics announced that it, and its commercialization partner, Chiesi Global Rare Disease, received acceptance of a Biologics License Application from the FDA. Moreover, the FDA has granted Priority Review designation for the drug.

