PSTV Stock: Plus Therapeutics Climbs on MSA News

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) is climbing in the market this morning, trading on pre-market gains of more than 40% after the company announced that it entered into a master services agreement with Piramal Pharma Solutions.

Here’s what’s happening:

Plus Therapeutics Climbs on Master Services Agreement

In the press release, Plus Therapeutics said that it entered into a Master Services Agreement with Piramal Pharma Solutions. The agreement surrounds the development, manufacture, and supply of the company’s Rhenium NanoLiposome intermediate drug product.

In the release, Plus said that the MSA includes the transfer of analytical methods, development of microbiological methods, process transfer and optimization, intermediate drug product manufacturing, and stability studies.

The company went on to explain that the transfer will take place at Piramal Pharma Solutions’ drug product facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

Importantly, the company said that it expects for the MSA to lead to clinical and commercial supply agreements for the drug product at the appropriate stages of development.

In a statement, Marc Hendrick, M.D., President and CEO at Plus Therapeutics, had the following to offer:

This agreement represents another significant milestone for Plus as we work to advance development of RNL as a novel treatment option for patients diagnosed with glioblastoma. The team at PPS has the knowledge, experience and expertise to support our needs, both now and in the future as we advance RNL towards regulatory approval.

The above statement was followed up by Peter DeYoung, CEO at Piramal Pharma Solutions. Here’s what he had to say:

We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with Plus Therapeutics. Our expectation is that this MSA represents the start of a long, mutually beneficial relationship that will address our ultimate collective objective of reducing the burden of disease on patients.

What Analysts Think About PSTV

According to TipRanks, analysts absolutely love Plus Therapeutics. In fact, there are three analysts weighing in on the stock, all of which rate it a Buy.

Price targets on the stock range from $6 to $8, with a median price target of $7, suggesting that there’s potential for the stock to climb more than 100%.

Final Thoughts

All in all, the news released by Plus Therapeutics this morning proved to be overwhelmingly positive. After all, Piramal Pharma Solutions is a massive player in the biotechnology space and makes a great partner.

Moreover, the agreement sets the stage for several catalysts to come, as well as several points of revenue as new agreements are signed with products running through the development process.

All in all, PSTV stock is one to watch closely.