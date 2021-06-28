ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS) Stock Is Flying

ReShape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) is screaming for the top in the market this morning, trading on gains of well over 30% before the bell. On the other hand, there hasn’t been any news issued by the company, leaving many wondering just what’s going on.

Here’s what’s happening:

Stop wasting your time! Start finding winning trades in minutes with Trade Ideas!

RSLS Gains On Armistice Capital Stake

In an SEC filing issued late Friday, Armistice Capital reported that it took about a 50% stake in ReShape Lifesciences. That’s a massive buy from a key institutional investor.

Retail investors tend to follow the moves made by institutional players, and for good reason. These institutions have several professionals working for them whose life’s work it is to find compelling opportunities in the stock market.

So, when they make big moves, especially a move to purchase a 50% stake in a company that recently uplisted to the NASDAQ, investors tend to take note. That seems to be exactly what’s happening with RSLS this morning.

More Room For Gains?

Moving forward, there’s plenty more room for gains in the value of RSLS stock. First and foremost, traders like the fact that there’s only about 3.15 million shares of the stock currently outstanding. That’s an ultra-low float.

So, what’s that mean?

Well, the stock market is a system balanced by supply and demand. When supplies of shares are low and demand is high, the potential for significant growth ahead becomes very real. That seems to be what’s happening with RSLS.

At the end of the day, there are only about 3.15 million shares of the stock available. Half of which, Armistice Capital announced it now owns. Of course, when a big institutional buyer makes such a big move, demand for the stock at the center of the move will increase. Considering the ultra-low float here, this increase in demand could send the stock much higher, making current gains look like the tip of the iceberg.

Stop wasting your time! Start finding winning trades in minutes with Trade Ideas!

Final Thoughts

All told, the opportunity surrounding ReShape Lifesciences stock could prove to be a massive one. There’s got to be a good reason the institutional player decided to make such a hefty bet on this weight loss company. Moreover, with such a tiny float, the gains are likely far from over. All in all, RSLS stock is one to watch closely.