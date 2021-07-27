Silo Pharma (SILO) Stock Announces A New Patent

Silo Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS: SILO) has had a great time in the market over the past two consecutive sessions and it looks like those gains are going to continue this morning. The company announced patent news that has the potential to send the stock for the top.

SILO Stock To Climb On Patent News

In a press release issued early this morning, Silo Pharma said that it has received a notice from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The notice surrounded an allowance for a patent application.

The application is centered around the company’s central nervous system homing peptide. Homing peptides are peptides that go to a specific area of the body when administered. Through the use of these homing peptides, SILO may be able to target central nervous system therapeutics like never before, limiting toxicity and increasing potential efficacy.

In a statement, Eric Weisblum, CEO at Silo Pharma, had the following to offer:

We are pleased to have been granted this patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for our novel homing peptide. We will continue to expand our intellectual property portfolio related to markets where our novel therapeutics can be applied.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is simple. Silo Pharma is onto something with its homing peptides, and now with the new patent issued, the company is able to protect its technology from competitors, making it more worthwhile to continue with development. All in all, the news issued this morning is overwhelmingly positive in terms of the long-run potential of SILO stock.

Don't Miss the Next Big Story

CNA Finance is not an investment advisor or broker dealer. This article is the result of a financial relationship between CNA Finance and Silo Pharma. Trading in penny stocks involves significant risk and can result in the loss of capital.