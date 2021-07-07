Silo Pharma (SILO) Stock Announces Agreement Extension

Silo Pharma (OTCMKTS: SILO) is set to have a strong day in the market today, and for good reason. The company announced that it has extended an exclusive option license agreement. Here’s what’s going on:

SILO Announces Exclusive Option Agreement Extension

In the press release, Silo Pharma said that it extended its exclusive option agreement with the University of Maryland, Baltimore. The agreement surrounds the exploration of a novel invention generally known as “Joint-homing peptides for use in the investigation and treatment of arthritogenic process.”

In a statement, Eric Weisblum, Chairman and CEO at SILO, had the following to offer:

This extended option gives Silo further evaluation period to assess this unique and potentially vital therapeutic that can also act as a drug delivery platform. The ability to deliver traditional therapies, psilocybin, or other psychedelic drugs directly to targeted areas of the body with this technology could be revolutionary by increasing the efficacy of the treatment while reducing toxicity and the amount of medication needed.

This Is Big News

The news released by Silo this morning proved to be overwhelmingly positive. Ultimately, the asset being licensed here has the ability to target specific areas of the body. Using this technology as a vehicle to deliver medication to those areas has the potential to prove invaluable.

Think about it…

With improved targeting, the cost of treatment reduces because there’s not as much medicine actually needed to treat ailments. Furthermore, a major issue in the medical field, especially when it comes to introducing treatments into the body, is toxicity.

By targeting treatments, toxicity becomes a smaller issue. After all, if the drug isn’t delivered systemically through the body, the only tissue that receives the treatment will be the targeted area, greatly reducing potential toxicity, and setting the stage for more effective therapy.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is simple. Silo Pharma is onto something with the use of psychedelic medicines for a wide array of conditions. Moreover, with the exclusive option on this technology, it has the key to targeted therapy using these medicines, setting the stage for improved efficacy and reduced toxicity and safety concerns. All in all, SILO stock is one to watch closely.

CNA Finance is not an investment advisor or broker dealer. This article is the result of a financial relationship between CNA Finance and Silo Pharma. Trading in penny stocks involves significant risk and can result in the loss of capital.