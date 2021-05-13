Silo Pharma (SILO) Stock Sets The Stage For Tremendous Growth

Silo Pharma Inc (OTCQB: SILO) is likely to have a strong day in the market today, and for good reason. The company announced positive news surrounding a planned investigator led study surrounding psilocybin. Here’s what’s going on:

SILO Announces Study News

In the press release, Silo Pharma said that its investigator led study using psilocybin to treat Parkinson’s disease has been submitted for ethics board review in the Netherlands.

This is overwhelmingly positive news for a few reasons:

Few Treatment Options . Parkinson’s disease is a condition met with serious unmet medical need. While there are a few treatment options on the market today, these options lack efficacy for the vast majority of consumers. Should Silo Pharma develop an effective treatment using psilocybin, it has a wide open road on which to run.

. Parkinson’s disease is a condition met with serious unmet medical need. While there are a few treatment options on the market today, these options lack efficacy for the vast majority of consumers. Should Silo Pharma develop an effective treatment using psilocybin, it has a wide open road on which to run. Market Size . The Parkinson’s disease market is a massive one. In fact, it is expected that next year, the market will grow to be worth well over $5 billion annually, and will continue to grow moving forward. Of course, Silo Pharma doesn’t need to control the market as tapping into even a small percentage of this market would result in meaningful revenue for the company.

. The Parkinson’s disease market is a massive one. In fact, it is expected that next year, the market will grow to be worth well over $5 billion annually, and will continue to grow moving forward. Of course, Silo Pharma doesn’t need to control the market as tapping into even a small percentage of this market would result in meaningful revenue for the company. Kevin O’Leary. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary was recently quoted as saying that the psychedelics therapeutic market has more investment potential than the cannabis market. However, there are few players currently working to develop treatments using psychedelic options. Silo is one of the leading companies in the space.

In a statement, Eric Weisblum, CEO at SILO, had the following to offer:

We are pleased to have reached this milestone and look forward to sharing further information on this study with the scientific community and our shareholders.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is simple. Silo Pharma is on the leading edge of innovation when it comes to the use of psychedelics to treat some of the world’s most pressing conditions. Now, with a clinical study being submitted in the Netherlands, the company is one step closer to bringing its psychedelic therapeutic goals to fruition.

This is a massive opportunity in a massive market, and the company is firing on all cylinders to take advantage of it, making SILO stock one to watch closely.

CNA Finance is not an investment advisor or broker dealer. This article is the result of a financial relationship between CNA Finance and Silo Pharma. Trading in penny stocks involves significant risk and can result in the loss of capital.