Silo Pharma (SILO) Stock To Climb On Research Agreement

Silo Pharma (OTCMKTS: SILO) is setting the stage for a strong start to the trading session this morning, and for good reason. The company announced that it has entered into a new research agreement. Here’s what’s going on:

SILO Announces Research Agreement

In a press release issued early this morning, Silo Pharma said that it has entered into a Scientific Research Agreement with the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

The main objective of the study is to evaluate the pharmacokinetics of dexamethasone delivered to arthritic rats via liposomes. SILO explained that it selected dexamethasone because it represents one of the mainstream drugs for rheumatoid arthritis and is currently in use.

You see, the value of the company’s approach in this study is drug delivery via peptide-guided liposomes. This form of delivery is aimed at enhancing the efficacy/toxicity profile of dexamethasone.

The company went on to explain that by choosing to work with a drug that’s already approved by the FDA, it’s able to focus on the drug delivery aspect of its technology for commercialization purposes.

Moreover, the company explained that its technology platform can also be adapted for use with other drugs as liposomes can be loaded with both hydrophobic and hydrophilic drugs, making combination therapy possible.

In a statement, Eric Weisblum, Chairman and CEO at SILO, had the following to offer:

This agreement is a milestone for the company as we add a significant addressable market for our therapeutic approach. This study will not only allow us to study the efficacy of the homing peptides but will help establish our hypothesis that we can not only target parts of the body but can lower toxicity and help keep healthy organs unexposed to therapeutics.

This Is Big News

The news issued by Silo Pharma this morning proved to be overwhelmingly positive. First and foremost, the University of Maryland, Baltimore is a world-renowned university that wouldn’t touch this research if there wasn’t something promising expected as a result.

Furthermore, should all go well in the study, it will serve to further validate the company’s work with regard to drug delivery technology, technology that could set the stage for significant revenue in the future. All told, SILO just provided yet another reason to strongly consider an investment.

CNA Finance is not an investment advisor or broker dealer. This article is the result of a financial relationship between CNA Finance and Silo Pharma. Trading in penny stocks involves significant risk and can result in the loss of capital.