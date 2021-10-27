Silo Pharma (SILO) Stock to Gain On Columbia University Agreement

Silo Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS: SILO) is setting the stage for a strong day in the market today after announcing that it has entered into a new sponsored research agreement. Here’s what’s going on:

In the press release, Silo Pharma said it entered into a sponsored research agreement with Columbia University. Under the terms of the agreement, Silo has been granted an option to license certain assets currently under development, including Alzheimer’s disease.

In the release, SILO explained that the agreement incorporates the work of Dr. Christine Ann Denny, an Associate Professor of Clinical Neurobiology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

The company continued on, saying that Denny and her team are focusing their efforts on the molecular mechanisms underlying learning and memory, including diseases like Alzheimer’s disease.

SILO pointed to the fact that an estimated 5.8 million Americans, including one in ten people age 65 and older, currently live with Alzheimer’s disease. Dr. Denny’s pioneering research into whether ketamine and the novel inventions that may be licensed by Silo Pharma may improve memory retrieval, halt, or even reverse, the process of Alzheimer’s disease-related to memory loss or cognitive aging, could have life-altering implications for people suffering with everything from Alzheimer’s disease to post traumatic stress disorder.

In a statement, Eric Weisblum, CEO at SILO, had the following to offer:

We are excited to partner with Dr. Denny and Columbia University, a world-renowned institution that is at the forefront of research and development in this area. To be able to bring hope and possibly a therapeutic to patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease is an exciting proposition for Silo Pharma. The unique compounds being developed at Columbia have shown tremendous promise, and we look forward to continuing to explore and develop this therapeutics.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is simple. The company has been firing on all cylinders, making waves with both its psychedelic research as well as its efforts in Alzheimer’s disease. At the same time, the company is highly undervalued. In fact, just its 1 million share stake in DatChat stock is worth around half of its overall market cap. All told, SILO stock is one to watch closely!

Disclosure. CNA Finance is not a financial advisor or broker dealer. Trading in penny stocks can lead to a significant loss of capital. CNA Finance has a financial relationship with Silo Pharma.