Silo Pharma Stock Vs. Silo Wellness Stock: What’s the Difference?

Recently, I’ve noticed that there has been some confusion among investors between Silo Pharma (SILO), and Silo Wellness (SILO), and it makes sense. They both have the same ticker, and they both trade on the OTC. However, I’m here to tell you, these are two very different companies.

How are they trading with the same ticker?

Silo Pharma trades on the United States market with the ticker symbol, SILO while Silo Wellness trades with the symbol SILFF. However, the Canadian OTC doesn’t recognize the United States OTC, and Silo Wellness trades on the Canadian market as SILO.

Both companies focus on the power of psychedelic treatment options, but that’s where their similarities stop. Here’s what you need to know:

Stop wasting your time! Start finding winning trades in minutes with Trade Ideas!

Clinic or Retreat

Silo Pharma is a legitimate pharmaceutical company that’s working to bring multiple therapies to market for life-threatening, rare, and debilitating conditions. To do so, the company takes the same path that all legitimate pharmaceutical companies do:

Research & Development. It all starts with research and development, where Silo Pharma works to develop, and or acquire, new therapeutic candidates. Preclinical Studies. From the R&D stage, preclinical studies are done to determine how likely the therapeutic candidate will be to have a positive effect on humans if given as a treatment. Clinical Studies. Once preclinical studies are complete, Silo Pharma moves to the clinic, where its therapeutics are tested on human subjects and data is closely tracked to evaluate efficacy, safety and tolerability. Regulatory Approval. Finally, after all clinical studies are complete, the company will submit the data to the United States Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities, seeking approval to sell their therapy to the public as a treatment for specific ailments.

Silo Wellness isn’t concerned about the pharmaceutical approach. Instead, the company is taking what I like to call the retreat approach. To do so, Silo Wellness takes the following steps:

Finding Legal Regions. The chemicals found in psychedelic mushrooms are considered drugs in the United States and other areas around the world. However, in some regions, there are no laws preventing the use of these drugs. Silo Wellness starts by finding these regions. Retreat Setup. Next, Silo Wellness develops a retreat where consumers will be able to legally partake in the products the company produces. Retreat Marketing. Once the retreat is set up, the company begins the marketing process, letting consumers know about the opportunity to take a retreat and experience the results of psychedelic mushrooms, marketing these retreats as vacations for the mind, body, and soul.

As you can see, these companies take very different steps when it comes to the use of psychedelics as a therapeutic option. While Silo Pharma takes the pharmaceutical approach, one that’s research and results driven, Silo Wellness takes the retreat approach, one that puts emphasis on finding legalized regions and providing psychedelic drugs while skirting around the clinical trials and research required in the United States and other developed regions.

The Products

The products produced by the two companies are also vastly different. Here’s how:

Silo Pharma doesn’t have any products for sale as of yet because it is taking the regulated approach to creating real therapies through science. However, it’s pipeline is quite impressive. The company is in the process of creating therapeutic options for a wide range of ailments, as well as novel delivery methods to improve the efficacy, safety, and tolerability profiles of other therapeutic options. Not to mention, the company’s pipeline is protected by multiple points of IP. Here’s a link to Silo Pharma’s pipeline.

Silo Wellnesses products are a bit different. The company is focused on tinctures that include small doses of psychedelic compounds. These tinctures are then branded with hip names like “Marley One” and marketed as a way to get to know yourself, mind, body, and soul.

While these compounds are given to consumers during their retreats to Jamaica and other regions where the compounds are legal, Silo Wellness makes it clear on their website that “no medical treatment or psychotherapy is offered or available” at their retreats.

Stop wasting your time! Start finding winning trades in minutes with Trade Ideas!

The Bottom Line

If you’re interested in investing in a company that’s taking a scientific approach to the use of small doses of psychedelic compounds as a therapeutic option, actively taking part in clinical trials, and developing therapies for conditions like Parkinson’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and a long list of other ailments, Silo Pharma is the investment you’re looking for.

If you’re looking for an investment in a company that’s centered around creating interesting products with psychedelic compounds and providing those products to consumers during retreats to regions where regulatory oversight isn’t as stringent as the United States, Silo Wellness is your stock.

Don't Miss the Next Big Story

CNA Finance is not an investment advisor or broker dealer. This article is the result of a financial relationship between CNA Finance and Silo Pharma. Trading in penny stocks involves significant risk and can result in the loss of capital.