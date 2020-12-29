SILO Stock: Don’t Miss This Opportunity

What’s going to be the next big opportunity in the stock market? You know, the type of opportunity that will make your portfolio sing as it screams for the top? Well, I can’t see into the future, but in my humble opinion, Silo Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS: SILO) has that kind of potential.

What Is Silo Pharma?

Silo Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that’s focused on solving some of the most pressing psychological conditions in the healthcare space today. To do so, the company is taking what many view as an unorthodox approach. However, as you read, you’ll find that the approach has been used for centuries.

So, what is it?

The company is using an active ingredient found in psychedelic mushrooms, known as Psilocybin. That’s right, magic mushrooms may prove to be very important in the field of medicine.

At the moment, SILO is researching ways to use psilocybin as a potential therapeutic option for Parkinson’s disease, General Anxiety Disorder (GAD), and Fibromyalgia. All of which represent a significant unmet medical need.

Sure, there are treatments for these conditions. However, these treatments lack efficacy in a large percentage of patient populations. SILO aims to change that with its groundbreaking research into psilocybin.

Psilocybin Is a Proven Therapeutic

Psilocybin has been used as a treatment by medicine men for centuries. However, in the world of modern medicine, the treatment option is relatively new. Nonetheless, modern science is serving to validate the therapeutic qualities of the treatment.

In fact, two relatively recent studies show that these medicine men were onto something big:

NYU Study . In an NYU study, 29 patients with advanced cancer were provided with a single dose of either psilocybin or niacin. Both were given in conjunction with psychotherapy. The treatment was switched after six weeks in the crossover study. The study results showed that between 60% and 80% of patients receiving psilocybin experienced a rapid reduction in distress that lasted for more than six months.

. In an NYU study, 29 patients with advanced cancer were provided with a single dose of either psilocybin or niacin. Both were given in conjunction with psychotherapy. The treatment was switched after six weeks in the crossover study. The study results showed that between 60% and 80% of patients receiving psilocybin experienced a rapid reduction in distress that lasted for more than six months. Johns Hopkins Study. In a study at Johns Hopkins, 51 adults were dosed with psilocybin. The study started with a small dose, which was increased five weeks after the first dose. The study found that about 80% of participants experienced significant relief from their anxiety and depression that lasted for up to six months.

The bottom line here is simple. Psilocybin has been proven to improve the mental state of patients with debilitating conditions. Moreover, the medicine men were onto something big.

The Company Is Building an Impressive Scientific Advisory Board

A team is only as strong as its weakest link, and when it comes to the Scientific Advisory Board being put together by Silo Pharma, there’s no weak links to speak of. So far, the team consists of four of the most highly regarded experts on psychedelics, addiction, depression, and more.

Dr. Matthew W. Johnson. Matthew W. Johnson, Ph.D., is a professor at Johns Hopkins and one of the world’s leading experts in the fields of psychedelics, drugs, and addiction. In his career, he’s published more than 50 scientific papers and was a driving force in the resurrection of psychedelic research after publishing psychedelic safety guidelines in 2008. Dr. Josh Wooley. Josh Wooley MD, Ph.D., is an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of California, San Francisco. He is also the director and founder of the Bonding and Attunement in Neuropsychiatric Disorders (BAND) Laboratory. Dr. Peter Hendrics. Peter Hendricks, Ph.D., is the Professor in the Department of Health Behavior at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He is actively researching the use of psilocybin to see if it will help individuals addicted to cocaine stop using the harmful drug. Dr. Charles B. Nemeroff. Charles B. Nemeroff, M.D., Ph.D., is Chair and Professor with the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School. He also directs the Institute for Early Life Adversity Research within the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences as part of the Mulva Clinical for Neurosciences.

The company continues to consistently add experts to its Scientific Advisory Board. As such, I expect for this list to keep growing.

SILO Starts Phase 2B Studies Soon

In a recent press release, Silo Pharma said that it had entered into an investigator-sponsored study agreement with Maastricht University of the Netherlands. The two will work together to examine the effects of repeated low doses of psilocybin and LSD on cognitive and emotional dysfunctions in Parkinson’s disease and to understand the method of action.

Dr. Kim Kuypers, Associate Professor at the Department of Neuropsychology and Psychopharmacology at Maastricht University will be the Investigator Sponsor of the Phase 2B study.

In a statement, Eric Weisblum, Chairman and CEO at SILO, had the following to offer:

The signing of this clinical study agreement represents a significant milestone for the company as we continue our work to bring novel therapeutics to patients in need. Dr. Kuypers is one of the world’s foremost clinical investigators in the field of psychedelics and has previously elevated the concept of micro-dosing in her research.

An Undervaluation That Can’t Be Ignored

It’s also worth mentioning that Silo Pharma is seriously undervalued. There are only a handful of companies that are looking into psychedelic treatment options in similar markets. The closest comparison is a company known as Mind Medicine.

Both Silo Pharma and Mind Medicine are in the midst of Phase 2 development of psilocybin as a treatment. However, Mind Medicine (MMEDF) currently trades with a market cap of nearly $1 billion while SILO stock trades with a market cap of around $30 million.

An undervaluation like that is hard to ignore.

The Market Opportunity Is Incredible

Finally, the opportunity is incredible when you look at the sheer size of the markets that SILO is looking to penetrate:

Fibromyalgia . It is expected that the fibromyalgia market will grow to be worth $3.6 billion by the year 2026.

. It is expected that the fibromyalgia market will grow to be worth $3.6 billion by the year 2026. Parkinson’s Disease . Parkinson’s disease is expected to be a $8.4 billion dollar market by the year 2026.

. Parkinson’s disease is expected to be a $8.4 billion dollar market by the year 2026. GAD. Finally, GAD is expected to grow to be worth around $7.5 billion by the year 2023.

Final Thoughts

All in all, Silo Pharma offers up an opportunity that’s hard to ignore. The company is embarking on research that could open the door to new treatment options for patients with few solutions to what ails them. At the same time, the stock is trading with a valuation that’s a fraction of the valuation of its closest competitor. All in all, if you’re not paying attention to SILO stock, you’re missing out.