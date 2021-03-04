SILO Stock: Silo Pharma Jumps Into Rheumatoid Arthritis

Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO) is headed up in the market this morning, and for good reason. The company announced that it entered into an exclusive option agreement surrounding patented homing peptides for the potential treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Here’s what’s happening:

Silo Pharma Enters Option Agreement

In the press release, Silo Pharma said that it has executed an exclusive option agreement with the University of Maryland, Baltimore. The agreement surrounds the exploration of a novel invention known as “Joint-homing peptides for use in the investigation and treatment of arthritogenic processes.”

SILO went on to explain that the ability of the peptides to target inflamed endothelium suggests they could be used to target drug delivery to the diseased joints. As a result, the company believes that this approach could enhance the therapeutic effect of current and future therapies while decreasing potential systemic toxicity despite systemic drug administration.

The company went on to explain that these peptides have the potential for the development of fusion imaging molecules and/or nanoparticles to study arthritic pathogenesis. Moreover, the peptides could also be customized and used to deliver nanoparticles for precise imaging.

Finally, SILO said that these nove joint-homing peptides may be used to treat autoimmune diseases, including but not limited to Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Management Commentary

In a statement, Eric Weisblum, Chairman and CEO at SILO, had the following to offer:

This option gives Silo access to a unique and potentially vital therapeutic that can also act as a drug delivery platform. The ability to deliver compounds directly to targeted areas of the body with this technology could be revolutionary by increasing the efficacy of the treatment while reducing the amount of medication needed. There is a tremendous need for creative and unique therapeutics for patients suffering from rare diseases.

This Is Big News

The news released by Silo Pharma this morning proved to be overwhelmingly positive. After all, with this exclusive option agreement, the company has the ability to add yet another promising candidate to its pipeline.

Not to mention, if this candidate turns out to be safe and effective, the market opportunity is massive.

Keep in mind, the Rheumatoid Arthritis market is on pace to be worth nearly $63 billion annually by the year 2027. With a market that massive SILO doesn’t need the lion’s share. If it can tap into even a small percentage of the market, the potential gains here could be impressive.

Final Thoughts

All in all, Silo Pharma is firing on all cylinders, and with this new asset under the company’s belt, there’s even more to look forward to with regard to the company. As the company continues to execute, the potential here is becoming hard to ignore.

