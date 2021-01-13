SILO Stock: Silo Pharma to Climb on Sponsored Research Agreement

Silo Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS: SILO) is likely to make a run for the top when the opening bell rings this morning, and for good reason. The company announced that it has entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

Here's what's going on:

Silo Pharma Enters a Sponsored Research Agreement

As mentioned above, Silo Pharma is likely to have a strong day in the market once the opening bell rings after announcing the signing of a Sponsored Research Agreement. According to the press release, the agreement, signed with the University of Maryland, Baltimore, relates to a study to examine a novel peptide-guided drug delivery approach for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, commonly known as MS.

This is huge news. After all, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, about 1 million people in the United States live with MS. SILO is working to develop treatments as a means of overcoming many of the limitations of current therapies.

One of the key factors in doing so is the company’s use of targeted drug delivery to the Central Nervous System. In particular, this study will seek to identify the various types of cells that are responsive to a series of peptides to understand how drug-carrying liposomes ultimately interact with the Central Nervous System tissue cells.

Management Commentary

In a statement, Eric Weisblum, Chairman and CEO at SILO, had the following to offer:

We are to be collaborating with researchers at the University to begin a study of this novel peptide-guided drug delivery approach for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. This study is an important step in gathering research and data to treat rare neurologic diseases with the CNS peptide. We believe that, when combined with the findings of our previously announced investigator-sponsored study, which utilizes repeated low doses of LSD and Psilocybin effects on cognitive and emotional dysfunction in Parkinson’s disease and to understand its mechanism of action, we will gain valuable data needed to analyze the potential of these peptides to be used in combination with psilocybin, LSD, or traditional drugs, as potential therapeutic agents.

The Potential for Growth in Silo Stock Is Hard to Ignore

Silo Pharma has been on my watchlist for a couple of months, and I’m glad it has. Ultimately, the potential for growth in this stock is hard to ignore.

For those of you who haven’t been following it, Silo Pharma’s claim to fame is the use, and delivery of psilocybin and other psychedelic compounds in the treatment of some of the world’s most pressing medical conditions.

Some of the conditions the company is targeting outside of MS include general anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and Parkinson’s disease, all of which represent multi-billion dollar annual markets.

At the same time, there are only a handful of companies in the space, all of which, with the exception of SILO, are overvalued. In fact, the company’s closest competitor, Mind Medicine (MMEDF), currently trades with nearly a billion dollar market cap and is no further down the road than Silo Pharma.

All in all, what we’re talking about here is a company that has grabbed the attention of multiple big named partners, including both the University of Maryland and Aikido Pharma, a Nasdaq-listed company, and is active in multiple markets that represent massive opportunities. All while the undervaluation is so clear that it’s hard to ignore.

Final Thoughts

The bottom line here is simple. SILO is a highly undervalued stock that’s making big moves to address some of the world’s most pressing medical conditions. At the same time, the stock is trading at less than one twentieth of the value of its closest competitor, outlining a clear and vast undervaluation. All in all, if you’re not paying attention to SILO stock yet, you’re missing out!

Disclaimer. The author of this article is not a financial advisor or broker dealer. This article is not a solicitation to purchase stock. The views expressed in this article are those of the author which may differ from those of the outlet or its management. CNA Finance has a monetary relationship with Silo Pharma. Silo Pharma did not review, revise, or edit the author’s opinion in any way.