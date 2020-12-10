SLS Stock: Here’s Why Sellas Life Sciences Is Climbing

Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) is having a strong day in the market today, following up on impressive recent gains. In general, strong gains like these are driven by news issued by the company. But there’s no news out there. No press releases, no SEC filings, nothing.

So, what’s the deal?

The gains in SLS stock seem to be a sympathy play, with investors looking for a new tiny biotech opportunity after Greenwich Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: GLSI) stock ran to nearly 100% gains recently.

While these gains are a sympathy play, there’s good reason to be excited about SLS. If you’re considering hopping on this train, here are a few things you should know:

SLS Stock Benefits From Recent GLSI Gains

As mentioned above, the runs in SLS are the result of a sympathy play. It all started after Greenwich LifeSciences stock ran nearly 1,000% in a single day. Those gains were driven by a strong poster presentation given at a prestigious cancer meeting.

After watching millionaires be made on GLSI, investors started looking for similar opportunities with a similar catalyst on the horizon. Sellas Life Sciences seems to fit that bill. As a result, investors started piling in.

At the same time, the stock is already set up for a strong run.

There are only around 8 million shares in the SLS stock float. At the same time, the stock trades with heavy short volume. With such a tiny float and high short volume, it doesn’t take much to send a stock like this soaring.

So, as investors piled in, eating up the tiny float, shorts started losing their shorts, leading them to a race to cover in order to stop the bleeding. Boom! It’s the beginning of a short squeeze.

Notice the use of the word, “beginning!”

The fact of the matter is that the catalyst hasn’t even hit for SLS stock yet. That comes tomorrow, and a perfect storm is brewing for dramatic gains.

News Comes Tomorrow

Remember, GLSI stock gained nearly 1,000% in a single day after presenting data at a cancer meeting. Moreover, that data was nothing new, but investors didn’t care.

Tomorrow, Sellas Life Sciences will be presenting data at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, the same exact meeting that proved to be the catalyst for the GLSI run.

Think about it!

SLS has a tiny float, heavy short interest, and the same exact catalyst that sent GLSI for the top! The signs couldn’t be more clear.

Now, I’m not saying SLS stock will climb 1,000% tomorrow. Who knows where it will go. All I’m saying here is that we’re seeing a perfect storm for more dramatic gains!

What Is Sellas Life Sciences?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a clinical-stage biotechnology company looking to produce therapeutic options for some of the world’s most debilitating cancers.

At the moment, the company has two clinical candidates and multiple ongoing clinical trials. Most importantly, its lead candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is currently in Phase 3 development as a potential option for patients with AML, with data surrounding the drug being overwhelmingly positive.

Of course, if the Phase 3 trial goes well, the company will submit an NDA, seeking approval for commercialization in the United States. Should approval be achieved, the company will be entering into the AML market, which is expected to grow to be worth more than $17 billion annually in the next few years.

Analyst Opinions of SLS Stock

According to TipRanks, one analyst covers Sellas Life Sciences stock, rating it a Buy with a price target of $8. That’s a strong price target, representing a potential upside of more than 25%.

Risks to Consider Before Buying SLS

Any time you buy a stock, you’re accepting the risks that come along with that investment, and every investment comes with risk. An investment in SLS stock is no different. Here are the most significant risks to consider before buying SLS:

Capital Risk. Sellas Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, albeit late-stage. Being a clinical-stage biotech company means that the company has no products on the market and no way to generate significant revenue. As a result, the company must survive with the assets on its balance sheet. If SLS can’t afford to do so, it may raise funds through dilution of the stock.

Clinical Risk. Early data surrounding both of the company’s clinical candidates have been overwhelmingly positive. However, past performance isn’t indicative of future performance in the clinic. Many trials fail, even in late stages. Should any of Sellas Life Sciences’ clinical programs fail, significant losses could be the result.

Regulatory Risk. Once all studies are done and positive data is generated, SLS must submit applications with regulatory authorities to achieve commercialization approval. If regulatory authorities find any holes in the data, they will not allow commercialization to take place. In this event, significant losses could be the result.

Commercial Risk. Finally, once SLS receives regulatory approval, the company will need to successfully sell its newly approved therapy. New drugs flop in the market all the time. If that happens to Sellas Life Sciences, shareholders will be left holding the bag.

Final Thoughts

Something is brewing in SLS stock, and based on everything mentioned above, I believe that it’s poised for dramatic gains. With a presentation tomorrow at the same meeting that sent GLSI screaming for the top, there’s a huge opportunity to consider here.

Beyond the short term opportunity on SLS, there’s quite a bit of promise in the company’s clinical candidates, and should they successfully bring these candidates to market, the company will have the opportunity to tap into an indication that’s worth billions of dollars per year.