SNCA Stock: Here’s Why Seneca Biopharma Is Flying

Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SNCA) is headed for the top in the market this morning after yesterday’s announcement that an independent proxy advisory firm recommended that the company move forward with a proposed merger. Here’s what’s happening:

Advisory Firm Recommends Seneca Biopharma Merger

As mentioned above, Seneca Biopharma stock is running for the top in the premarket hours this morning. The gains come after the company announced that an independent proxy advisory firm, known as Institutional Shareholder Services, has recommended the company move forward with a proposed merger.

SNCA plans on merging with Leading BioSciences. In connection with the merger, the company hopes to move forward with a reverse stock split and the issuance of new shares.



The vote surrounding the merger, reverse split, and issuance of new shares will take place at a special meeting of stockholders on March 24, 2021.

Management Commentary

In a statement, Ken Carter, Chairman at SNCA, had the following to offer:

We are very pleased that ISS supports the Seneca board’s recommendation that stockholders vote “FOR” the proposals in support of the merger with LBS. We believe and are confident that this transaction is the best strategic option for Seneca and its stockholders.

A Short Squeeze in the Making

The news is triggering some upward movement, but that movement may be exacerbated through a short squeeze. At the moment, Seneca Biopharma trades with about 15% of its volume being sold short. That’s pretty heavy short interest.

When stocks with heavy short interest begin to tick up, those that shorted the stock start to lose money. If those losses become serious enough, these investors will be forced to buy shares in order to cover their short positions in a short squeeze. Ultimately, this sends volume and price through the roof.

Should this take place, the gains we’re seeing on SNCA stock at the moment will be nothing but the tip of the iceberg.

Final Thoughts

All in all, Seneca Biopharma is becoming a stock to watch closely. Essentially, in about a week, we’ll learn whether or not a merger will take place. Should it take place, the company will greatly expand its pipeline and set the stage for significant growth.

In the meantime, the potential short squeeze is hard to ignore. After all, moves like these can lead to extreme gains, as the group at Wall Street Bets has shown us over the past several weeks. All in all, SNCA stock is one to watch closely.