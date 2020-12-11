SNOA Stock: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Heads up on Partnership News

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) is screaming for the top in the market this morning, trading on gains of well over 100% early on. The company announced a new partnership with Crown Laboratories that’s exciting investors.

Here’s what’s going on:

SNOA Stock Gains On Partnership With Crown Laboratories

In the press release, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals said that it has entered into a license and supply agreement surrounding the exclusive rights to sell and market products for the over-the-counter (OTC) dermatological market in the United States.

The company went on to explain that Crown will sell Microcyn technology dermal sprays and gels developed by SNOA. These sprays and gels target itching and pain under the brand name Sarna.

Importantly, Sarna is the #1 dermatologist recommended anti-itch brand on the market today. The brand covers a wide span of formulations designed to quickly relieve itch and skin irritations.

SNOA went on to remind investors that its HOCI line of products have been proven to manage and relive burning, itching, and pain associated with various conditions in the clinic. In particular, its formulations are clinically proven to be effective in radiation dermatitis and atopic dermatitis.

Management Commentary

In a statement, Jeff Bedard, CEO at Crown Laboratories, had the following to offer:

Having access to Sonoma’s Microcyn® technology provides us with the first in class hypochlorous acid-based products in the OTC dermatology market. We believe that integrating these new products into our portfolio of strong brands will provide greater patient access and help improve patient outcomes.

The above statement was followed up by Steve Gallopo, Vice President of US and Global OTC Marketing at Crown. Here’s what he had to say:

Crown is committed to providing safe and effective solutions that relieve discomfort associated with compromised skin. Managing pruritus (itch) is essential as it is a major symptom associated with many skin ailments. We are thrilled to offer a clinically proven, steroid-free line of HOCl-products within the Sarna franchise as this represents a major advancement in combating itch within the OTC market.

Finally, Amy Trombly, CEO at SNOA, said:

We are excited to partner with Crown Laboratories, which shares our passion of providing patients with access to highly effective health care products. In addition, Crown has extensive experience selling in OTC markets and this partnership will expand our OTC offerings to consumers across the United States and into online retail markets.

Why Investors Are So Excited

There are plenty of reasons for the investor excitement surrounding SNOA stock today, but it all boils down to revenue and earnings growth. The fact of the matter is that the company’s formulations will be marketed under one of the most widely recognized brands in OTC itch relief in the world.

With Crown Laboratories agreeing to sell the company’s products, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will benefit greatly from the ability to get these products in front of a massive audience.

Of course, the more people the product gets in front of, the more sales investors can expect to see. As a result, there’s strong expectations that the company will see significant revenue and earnings growth as a result of the newly-minted relationship with Crown Laboratories.

At the same time, the excitement seems to be leading to a short squeeze. Prior to the move, the company traded with heavy short volume. At the same time, it has an ultra-tiny float, expanding the opportunity for gains. So, when it started to tick up, short sellers started losing big and racing to cover.

What Is Sonoma Pharmaceuticals?

SNOA is a health and wellness company that has four key areas of business:

Skin Care. As we can gather from today’s press release that’s sending SNOA stock for the top, the company is incredibly active in skin care. Eye Care. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals also plays an active role in the eye care industry, offering up a unique, prescription-strength solution for healing the eyelid. Wound Care. SNOA also has a product portfolio in the wound care space, with specialty formulations to assist along the path to healing various types of wounds, including burns. Animal Care. Finally, the company is also an active player in the Animal Care market.

Risks to Consider Before Investing in SNOA Stock

There is no such thing as an investment that comes without risk. In the case of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, here are the most significant risks to consider before you decide to make an investment:

Tiny Market Cap . SNOA has an ultra-tiny market cap, sitting at just about $12 million at yesterday’s close. A general rule of thumb among investors is that as the market cap gets smaller, the risk grows.

. SNOA has an ultra-tiny market cap, sitting at just about $12 million at yesterday’s close. A general rule of thumb among investors is that as the market cap gets smaller, the risk grows. Volatility Risks . As a micro-cap stock, SNOA will experience high levels of volatility that may lead to significant losses.

. As a micro-cap stock, SNOA will experience high levels of volatility that may lead to significant losses. The Company Isn’t Making Money . Unfortunately, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is far from profitability. Who knows if the newly announced agreement will get them there, but what we do know is that if it doesn’t and the company has to keep tapping its savings for survival, a dilutive offering may be on the horizon.

. Unfortunately, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is far from profitability. Who knows if the newly announced agreement will get them there, but what we do know is that if it doesn’t and the company has to keep tapping its savings for survival, a dilutive offering may be on the horizon. The Market May Not Like It’s Products. The fact that Sonoma has Crown Laboratories on its side is great news. However, it doesn’t guarantee market success. Should consumers choose to buy competing products, rather than SNOA products, the path to profitability will be a very long one.

Final Thoughts

The bottom line here is simple. SNOA stock is a very risky play as it sits right now. However, if everything goes well with the commercialization partnership, the company may soon be closer to profitability than ever before.

At the moment, SNOA stock is experiencing a short squeeze as a result of the announcement, and there could be plenty more room ahead. Nonetheless, these types of moves are highly unpredictable and buying in now can lead to significant losses.

Nonetheless, when the squeeze is over and the traders take their profits, the stock will likely settle back down to a more realistic rate. If you’re comfortable taking on the risk in order to tap into the potentially powerful reward, that may be the time to dive into SNOA stock.