Socket Mobile (SCKT) Stock Rockets On Product Launch

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) is rocketing in the market this morning, trading on gains that are better stated in multiples than in percentages. The gains come after the company announced a product launch. Here’s what’s going on:

SCKT Stock Rockets On Product Launch

In the press release, Socket Mobile announced the launch of a new product. The company announced what it calls, “its newest member ofthe scanning sled family,” DuraSled. The DuraSled product was designed for use with the XCover Pro.

In the release, SCKT said that the XCover Pro DuraSled comes in two versions. The first, DS800 XCover Pro was designed for 1D barcode scanning. The second, DS840 XCover Pro was designed for 1D and 2D barcode scanning.

