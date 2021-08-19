Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) Stock Climbs On 2 Product Launches

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) is screaming for the top in the premarket hours this morning and for good reason. The company announced that it has launched two new dental products. Here’s what’s happening:

Stop wasting your time! Start finding winning trades in minutes with Trade Ideas!

SNOA Launches 2 New Dental Products

In the press release, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals said that it has launched two new dental products. OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse is Sonoma’s second dental product in the United States, and was developed with its partner Gabriel Science.

Also, the company said that it and Medical Systems Solutions, have partnered to launch Microdacyn Oral Care for both professional and consumer use in Switzerland.

The company went on to explain that after the successful launch of Endocyn for root canal irrigation in December 2020, its second dental product in the US is an oral hygiene rinse. The rinse uses the company’s patented Microcyn technology to clean teeth, gums, and mouth.

In Europe, SNOA said that Microdacyn60 Oral Care is intended to combat oral and pharyngeal infections and inflammation, and reduce pain and coughing. Moreover, these dental products don’t stain teeth, and are manufactured using the safe and effective evidence-based Microcyn technology.

In a statement, Dr. Mark Fontenot, managing member at Gabriel Science, had the following to offer:

We believe the OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse and the Microcyn family of hypochlorous acid products will help dentists and their patients achieve healthy gums, teeth, and oral cavity.

The above statement was followed up by Edgar Sommer, General Manager at Medical System Solutions. Here’s what he had to offer:

Microdacyn60® Oral Care offers a superior alternative for oral and throat care. Not only in dentistry, but also in general oral and pharyngeal care such as intubated patients, we see the great benefits of Microdacyn60 Oral Care as an alternative for widely used chlorhexidine-based products.

Finally, Bruce Thornton, COO at SNOA, had the following to add:

We are pleased to bring the oral rinse to dental offices in the U.S., and for both professional and consumer use in Europe. Gabriel Science and Medical System Solutions are ideal partners for advancing our dental and oral care line of products. Our proprietary Microcyn technology is truly the next-generation formulation in terms of superior antimicrobial impact, shelf stability and safety.

Stop wasting your time! Start finding winning trades in minutes with Trade Ideas!

Final Thoughts

All told, the news released by Sonoma Pharmaceuticals this morning proved to be overwhelmingly positive. The company has added two new products to its lineup, setting the stage for revenue growth ahead. All in all, if you’re not watching SNOA yet, you’re missing out!