Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) Stock Is Flying As Its Product Passes Key Tests

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) is having an incredibly strong start to the trading session this morning, and for good reason. The company announced that its disinfectant and sanitizer passed key tests for use in airlines. Here’s what’s going on:

SNOA Rockets On Product uccess

In the press release, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals announced that MicroSafe Disinfectant & Sanitizer has successfully passed both the Boeing Specification Standard BSS7434 and the British Aerospace Airbus specification AIMS09-00-002.

