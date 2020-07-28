Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Stock Rockets On Positive Cancer Data

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) is running for the top in the market this morning, and for good reason. The company announced positive data from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing a cancer therapy. Here’s what’s going on:

SPPI Rockets On Positive Data

In the press release issued early this morning, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals announced that it has met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2 clinical trial. The trial, known as ZENITH20, was designed to evaluate poziotinib in previously treated non-small cell lung cancer patients with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations.