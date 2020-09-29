Sphere 3D (ANY) Stock: The Rainmaker Acquisition Changes The Game

By
Joshua Rodriguez
-
0
Sphere 3D ANY Stock News

In mid-July, Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY) announced that it would be acquiring Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) (“Rainmaker”). Once the acquisition is complete, the company will change its name to Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. and apply for a change to its trading symbol from ANY to RAIN. 

This is a massive move that changes the game for all involved. 

Why This Transaction Changes The Game

Sphere 3D is a tech company with a focus on cloud solutions for containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions. However, the acquisition of Rainmaker will change this focus in a big way. 

Rainmaker is a leading Water-as-a-Service (WaaS) provider working to solve one of the world’s largest issues — access to clean, potable water. Deploying their innovative Air-to-Water and Water-to-Water technologies directly to site of consumption, Rainmaker provides sustainable clean water for a competitive price per liter.  

Read more at Alpha Stock News!

Previous articleIs Day Trading Just The Latest Fad?
Joshua Rodriguez
https://cnafinance.com
Hey, Im Joshua, the founder of CNA Finance. I enjoy following the trends in the market and finding the catalysts that are making the moves. If you want to get in contact with me, leave a comment below or email me at CNAFinanceHelp@gmail.com Please keep in mind that I am not an investment advisor and nor is CNA Finance. This is a news and information gathering outlet. We may work directly with some of the companies that we write about. If we have a business relationship with an issuer, we will mention that in the articles. We also have various affiliate relationships with advertisers and may be paid if you sign up for a service that you were referred to through our website.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here