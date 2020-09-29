Sphere 3D (ANY) Stock: The Rainmaker Acquisition Changes The Game

In mid-July, Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY) announced that it would be acquiring Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) (“Rainmaker”). Once the acquisition is complete, the company will change its name to Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. and apply for a change to its trading symbol from ANY to RAIN.

This is a massive move that changes the game for all involved.

Why This Transaction Changes The Game

Sphere 3D is a tech company with a focus on cloud solutions for containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions. However, the acquisition of Rainmaker will change this focus in a big way.

Rainmaker is a leading Water-as-a-Service (WaaS) provider working to solve one of the world’s largest issues — access to clean, potable water. Deploying their innovative Air-to-Water and Water-to-Water technologies directly to site of consumption, Rainmaker provides sustainable clean water for a competitive price per liter.

