Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) Stock Squeezes Shorts Ahead Of Earnings

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) is running for the top in the market this morning, trading on gains of more than 15% in the premarket. However, if you’re looking for any press releases or SEC filings, you’re not going to find any. Instead, it looks as though bulls are squeezing the shorts ahead of what’s likely to be a strong earnings report. Here’s what’s going on:

SNSS Stock Flies Ahead Of Earnings

At the moment, it is expected that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will release its earnings today. Since the results didn’t come so far this morning, there’s a strong indication that the report will be released after the close, giving bulls time to squeeze the shorts.

