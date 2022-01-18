Surgalign (SRGA) Stock Climbs on FDA Approval

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) is making its way for the top in the market this morning, and for good reason. The company announced that it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its HOLO Portal product.

Here’s the scoop:

SRGA Stock Pops on HOLO Portal Approval

In the press release, Surgalign Holdings explained that the newly-approved HOLO Portal system is the world’s first AI-driven AR guidance system for spine procedures. Moreover, this marks the first clinical application for the company’s HOLOTM AI digital health platform.

SRGA went on to explain that its proprietary system combines machine learning-based image guidance technology with augmented reality, automated spine segmentation, and automated surgical planning using proprietary artificial intelligence software.

As the procedure takes place, intraoperative images are processed by the artificial intelligence to create a patient-specific plan that is presented to the surgeon using the augmented reality display.

This is a huge win for SRGA. After all, the spinal surgery devices market is expected to grow to be worth well over $8 billion annually in the coming years. That points to a huge revenue opportunity for the company and its investors.

In a statement, Terry Rich, President and CEO at Surgalign, had the following to offer:

“Receiving the initial clearance for the HOLO Portal system is a significant milestone and represents a critical step toward building the foundation of the digital surgery of the future. This system is designed to improve patient outcomes by delivering intelligent solutions to our customers, and we believe it is truly revolutionary. With clearance in hand for our guidance application, our near-term focus is getting the platform into the hands of surgeons as we work towards a market release. While the current capabilities of the HOLO Portal system have the potential to offer a quantum leap in the way surgical procedures are performed, we have a much larger vision for our HOLO AI digital health platform across a variety of healthcare specialties and throughout the care continuum.”

The above statement was followed up by Dr. D. Greg Anderson, MD, PhD, and Professor in the Department of Orthopaedic and Neurological Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University and Clinical Director of the Spine Section of the Orthopaedic Research Laboratory at the Rothman Institute, Here’s what he had to offer:

“HOLO Portal is the first substantial innovation I’ve seen in the years of utilizing digital technology in my practice. The system’s groundbreaking combination of AR and AI will better inform surgical decisions for my patients and ultimately deliver more accurate and efficient care in the surgical environment. It is truly transformative.”

Professor Paul Lewicki, one o the key figureheads of development of the product, had the following to offer:

“I recognize the power associated with HOLO technology, specifically the machine learning and AI algorithms and their ability to revolutionize healthcare. We spent years developing machine learning based neural networks to teach the computer anatomy and address specific surgical needs. The result is displayed in 3D directly in the surgeon’s field of vision using the AR display, allowing for an elegant flow of information between the system and the physician.”

Finally, Dr. Kris Siemionow, MD, PhD, another key member of the team at SRGA, had the following to offer:

“I believe our technology has the potential for improved patient outcomes and reduced operative time due to autonomous surgical planning and intraoperative guidance. The system displays the anatomy in 3D, which allows for less tissue damage during the surgical procedure, due to improved visualization,” added Dr. Siemionow. “When physicians use HOLO, they will realize that the system provides them with information they may currently be missing—surgeons will quickly see how they can leverage the technology in the operating room and beyond to deliver better care.”

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is simple. SRGA announced a major win that will allow it to tap into a multi-billion dollar industry. So, the gains could be just the beginning as the company moves toward commercialization of this potentially blockbuster product.