These COVID-19 Stocks Should Be On Your Radar

COVID-19 has changed life as we know it. The virus that causes the illness spreads rapidly, ultimately leading to the closure of several economies around the world. Here in the United States, the economy is beginning to reopen.

Unfortunately, the move to reopen comes with some serious risks. Since reopening began, the virus has begun to spread at rapid rates yet again. Some larger cities are already discussing closing down restaurants, bars, hair salons and other businesses that are deemed to be nonessential.

The truth of the matter is that COVID-19 is a very scary roller coaster ride, and that ride will continue until we have three things in place. Widespread testing, vaccines, and treatments are absolutely necessary in the fight.

The good news is that there are plenty of companies working to achieve the goal of putting these three key pieces of the puzzle in place. Even better, a decision to get behind the right companies in the race could prove to be an incredibly lucrative investment decision.

With that said, here are five COVID-19 stocks that investors should pay close attention to:

Read more at Alpha Stock News!