TNXP Stock: Here’s Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Is Up

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) is headed for the top in the premarket hours this morning, trading on gains of over 25%. If you’re looking for press releases or SEC filings, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything. Nonetheless, there’s a couple of good reasons for the gains.

First off, it seems as though TNXP has a patent on the way that hasn’t been announced yet.

In another story, investors are reacting to positive Alzheimer’s disease data from a competitor, and with the company’s activities in Alzheimer’s disease, there seems to be a bit of a sympathy move going on.

Here’s what’s happening:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals May Announce a Patent Soon

While Tonix Pharmaceuticals hasn’t released any news this morning, it seems as though members on various message boards have found something interesting. On the United States Patent and Trademark Office website, there’s a page suggesting that Tonix Pharmaceuticals has been issued a new patent.

On the USPTO site, a patent, titled, “EUTECTIC FORMULATIONS OF CYCLOBENZAPRINE HYDROCHLORIDE,” is outlined. The status of the patent on the page is “Notice of Allowance Mailed.”

So, while TNXP hasn’t announced that it has been awarded the patent quite yet, it’s clear that the company’s patent surrounding eutectic formulations of cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride has been approved.

As such investors are expecting the company to announce the patent allowance relatively soon, acting as a catalyst.

The Alzheimer’s Disease Sympathy Play

Outside of the patent news, there seems to be some sympathy play activity happening around TNXP. One of the big goals at Tonix is to find solutions to agitation in Alzheimer’s disease, also known as AAD.

The company believes that its experimental drug, known as TNX-102 SL could be the answer patients and their families have been waiting for. In fact, the company has already announced that the drug has led to improved sleeping habits.

Nonetheless, with no drugs currently approved by the FDA for the treatment of AAD means that there’s a wide-open market to tackle here, and if TNXP were to gain approval, TNX-102 SL could become a blockbuster therapeutic.

That’s exciting news.

What’s also exciting is that medical advancements continue in the Alzheimer’s disease space, and even if the advancement wasn’t made by TNXP, it’s good for the market as a whole, making it good for Tonix.

With that said, Cassava Sciences recently released interim data from their drug, simufilam, a drug being developed as a potential option for Alzheimer’s disease patients. With the positive data in mind, the stock climbed more than 300% so far this week, and with that stock hitting the top, investors are looking for the next big play in the space.

Risks to Consider Before Buying TNXP Stock

If you plan on making an investment in Tonix Pharmaceuticals, or any other stock for that matter, you’re going to have to be willing to accept risk. There’s no such thing as a risk-free investment. With that said, some of the most significant risks to consider before diving into TNXP stock include:

Clinical Stages . Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. As a result, it is at the mercy of the results of its clinical trials. Should a clinical trial fail, the stock could experience significant losses.

. Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. As a result, it is at the mercy of the results of its clinical trials. Should a clinical trial fail, the stock could experience significant losses. Regulatory Risk . Even after all clinical trials for a drug are completed, biotechnology companies must apply for commercialization with regulatory agencies before making any money. Should these agencies find any holes in the data, they could reject commercialization applications, leading to significant declines.

. Even after all clinical trials for a drug are completed, biotechnology companies must apply for commercialization with regulatory agencies before making any money. Should these agencies find any holes in the data, they could reject commercialization applications, leading to significant declines. Penny Stock Risk. TNXP stock is a penny stock. Like most penny stocks, the company’s business model isn’t quite proven yet, nor is it profitable, meaning that dilution may be ahead. Moreover, penny stocks are known for high levels of volatility, making entrance and exit decisions difficult and opening the door to fast-paced declines.

Final Thoughts

While there are risks to consider before diving into Tonix Pharmaceuticals, the company could become a major player in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, which is an incredibly lucrative concept.

There’s also the potential for a short squeeze as interest continues to build into the stock. Putting the two together, TNXP is becoming hard to ignore.