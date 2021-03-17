TNXP Stock: This Could Be the Next Big Short Squeez

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) is making its way up in the market this morning, and for good reason. The company announced positive data from its COVID-19 vaccine development program. Here’s what’s happening:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data

In the press release, Tonix Pharmaceuticals announced preliminary results surrounding its TNX-1800 COVID-19 vaccine. The results follow the vaccination of non-human primates with the candidate.

TNX-1800 is a live attenuated COVID-19 vaccine candidate that’s been engineered to express the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

TNXP went on to say that immunogenicity and protective efficacy of a single dose of the vaccine were assessed at two dose levels. Importantly, at day 41 after vaccination, animals were challenged with live SARS-CoV-2 through intra-nasal and intra-tracheal routes.

According to TNXP, protection was assessed at Day 47, six days after the challenge.

Management Commentary

In a statement, Seth Lederman, M.D., President and CEO at TNXP, had the following to offer:

We are pleased that all eight animals vaccinated with TNX-1800 had undetectable SARS-CoV-2 in their upper and lower airways 6 days after challenge with SARS-CoV-2. Today’s results are from the second phase of a study in which TNX-1800 vaccinated and control animals were challenged with SARS-CoV-2. Last Fall, we reported that all eight of animals vaccinated manifested ‘takes’, a skin reaction to horsepox vaccination which is a validated biomarker of functional T cell immunity, and that vaccination was associated with neutralizing antibodies in each case. The positive results of the protection from live CoV-2 challenge that we are reporting today validate the capacity for TNX-1800 to protect against COVID-19, and also validate the ‘take’ after TNX-1800 vaccination as a biomarker for functional T cell immunity. ’Take‘ is considered important because it is otherwise difficult and costly to measure the T cell response to a vaccine. Vaccines that elicit a strong T cell response, like horsepox and closely related vaccinia, have been established to provide long-term, durable immunity and to block forward transmission. Single dose horsepox and vaccinia vaccination led to the eradication of smallpox, which, like CoV-2 is transmitted by the respiratory route. In the successful campaign to eradicate smallpox, ‘take’ was used as a biomarker for protective immunity. We believe the absence of detectable CoV-2 in the upper or lower airways shows the potential for TNX-1800 to decrease shedding of virus and is consistent with decreased transmission. Although many successful vaccines have been put into use around the world, much remains unknown about COVID-19, its emerging variants, and the durability of current vaccines. We designed TNX-1800 as a single dose vaccine using a vector known to provide long term T cell immunity. This was originally demonstrated by the vector’s use as the backbone of Edward Jenner’s smallpox vaccine which typically provided lifetime immunity with a single dose. Moreover, by preventing forward transmission of the smallpox virus, it became a defining force in establishing herd immunity.Like Jenner’s smallpox vaccine, TNX-1800 can be scaled up for manufacturing and will not require a costly and cumbersome cold chain for distribution and storage. It will also be glass-sparing, with 100 doses filled per vial. These features, coupled with the results announced today, encourage us to advance TNX-1800 to human Phase 1 trials in the second half of 2021 when we expect to have Good Manufacturing Practice, or cGMP, quality TNX-1800 available.

This Could Be a Short Squeeze in the Making

Not only is the news overwhelmingly positive, it has the potential to trigger a short squeeze. As of yesterday, Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded with short interest of around 20%. When heavily shorted stocks begin to make their ways upward, those who hold short positions start to lose money, forcing them to buy shares to cover their positions.

This leads to extreme volume and often significant price appreciation in what’s known as the short squeeze.

What Analysts Think About TNXP Stock

According to TipRanks, there’s one analyst covering the stock. That analyst has rated the stock a Buy. However, no price target has been offered.

Final Thoughts

All in all, today’s news proved to be overwhelmingly positive. TNX-1800 is proving to be efficacious in non-human primates, and will likely prove to be efficacious in humans as well.

Moreover, the news has the potential to trigger a short squeeze. If that takes place, significant short-term gains could be ahead. All in all, TNXP stock is one to watch closely.