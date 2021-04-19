Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Stock Climbs On COVID-19 News

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) is screaming for the top in the market this morning, and for good reason. The company announced COVID-19-related news, exciting investors. Here’s what’s going on:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces A COVID-19 Licensing Deal

In the press release, Tonix Pharmaceuticals said that it entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with OyaGen, a pre-clinical biotechnology research company. The agreement surrounds an antiviral inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 known as TNX-3500, an asset that’s being developed for the treatment of COVID-19 and potentially other viral disorders.

In the release, Tonix Pharmaceuticals went on to explain that the active ingredient of TNX-3500 has been studied for safety in humans in prior studies on cancer patients at the United States National Cancer Institute, but has not been approved in any jurisdiction.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tonix Pharmaceuticals has the exclusive license for technology and patents related to the asset and other related compounds. Moreover, the company said it will conduct further studies to test the safety and efficacy of TNX-3500 in treating COVID-19 as necessary to support regulatory approval.

We are excited to expand our pipeline and we look forward to developing TNX-3500 as a potential treatment for COVID-19 and emerging variants. TNX-3500 is in the pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) phase of development with encouraging early data from cell culture infectivity studies with SARS-CoV-2. We believe that its potency on SARS-CoV-2 inhibition in tissue culture and its tolerability in humans from prior studies suggests that TNX-3500 may qualify for expedited clinical development.

The above statement was followed up by Harold Smith, PhD, CEO and founder of OyaGen and professor of biochemistry and biophysics at the University of Rochester, School of Medicine and Dentistry. Here’s what he had to offer:

TNX-3500 has shown strong dose-dependent antiviral activity against live SARS-CoV-2 virus in cell culture infectivity studies. TNX-3500 was demonstrated to be approximately 65 times more potent in head to head comparisons at inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 than remdesivir, the active ingredient of Veklury®. In addition, combining TNX-3500 and remdesivir has demonstrated additive activity against SARS-CoV-2 in cell culture infectivity studies. These studies are from unpublished results from OyaGen’s collaborative research with the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility (NIAID-IRF), part of the National Institutes of Health. TNX-3500 inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2 and may have other mechanisms of action that affect viral particle release from infected cells.

We’re delighted to partner with Tonix on the development of TNX-3500 because we believe Tonix to be ideally capable to bring this program to the clinic and position it for worldwide commercialization in the rapidly evolving and highly competitive area of SARS-CoV-2 inhibitors.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is simple. Tonix Pharmaceuticals is working to bring a new therapeutic to the market for COVID-19. Moreover, that therapeutic has the potential to treat other viral conditions.

At the same time, heavy short interest on TNXP sets the stage for a short squeeze that could lead to significant gains. All told, this stock is well worth watching.