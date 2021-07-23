Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Over the past few decades, technological innovation has changed our lives in many ways. One of the most profound changes we’ve experienced is a shift in the healthcare industry.

New technologies have led to better record keeping, a better understanding of the human body, and better therapeutics. In fact, today, there are cures for countless ailments that were thought to be incurable in the past.

This innovation continues, and as it does, massive opportunities continue to be born. In my opinion, three of the most impressive of these opportunities include:

Neurometrix (NURO)

Neurometrix is a medical device company that’s aimed at treating painful ailments with non-opioid therapeutic options. One of the company’s most promising candidates is known as Quell, a non-invasive nerve stimulation device.

So, what’s the big deal?

The Quell product has proven to be an effective option in treating pain caused by fibromyalgia, a condition that has stumped the medical community for quite some time. Patients with fibromyalgia are generally treated with strong opioids that they will have to take for the rest of their lives.

In fact, as the war on opioids continues, this patient population is fearful that their treatment options will slowly dwindle away. However, if the Quell does make it through regulatory approval, these patients may finally have an option to escape the opioid therapeutic option.

Moreover, Quell just received Breakthrough Designation from the FDA, sending the stock running for the top as investors see opportunity. With the designation, NURO will benefit from increased communication with the FDA as well as an expedited review, meaning that Quell may be on the market sooner rather than later and setting the stage for significant growth in the value of the stock.

Silo Pharma (SILO)

Next up, we have Silo Pharma, a relatively small company that has the potential to make big waves in the field of medicine. However, the company isn’t interested in creating new compounds. Instead, it’s taking a play out of the playbook of medicine men that have been treating people for centuries with psychedelic treatment options.

As its name suggests, the company’s core focus is on the use of psilocybin as a therapeutic option. The compound is found in psychedelic “magic” mushrooms, and while these mushrooms are often used as a recreational drug, their compounds may hold the key to treating ailments that come with few to no treatment options.

At the moment, Silo Pharma is targeting ailments like General Anxiety Disorder, fibromyalgia, Parkinson’s disease, and various forms of cancer.

The company is also working with the University of Maryland, Baltimore to assess a drug delivery method. Through the use of liposomes, the company expects to be able to target ailments with pinpoint accuracy, and with the University of Maryland, it’s putting that belief to the test, delivering dexamethasone to arthritic rats.

At the moment, dexamethasone is a go-to therapy for patients with rheumatoid arthritis, and if the company’s liposome-based delivery method works as expected, patients may experience improved relief from symptoms with little-to-nothing by way of side effects.

All told, SILO is well on its way to become a major player in the biotechnology space.

MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD)

Finally, MannKind also represents a massive opportunity, specifically on the drug delivery side of the coin. The company’s first approved therapy, Afrezza is an inhaled insulin, and while sales of the drug haven’t been eye opening, the technology behind the drug, known as technosphere, has the potential to make waves in the drug delivery space.

With technosphere technology, therapeutics that needed to be injected previously may now be inhaled, addressing a large percentage of the population that has a fear of needles.

In fact, the company may be sitting on a blockbuster therapeutic option with Tyvaso DPI, which the United States Food and Drug Administration recently accepted a New Drug Application for. If approved, Tyvaso DPI will proved an inhaled therapeutic for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), which represents a massive market.

And the story doesn’t end there. Moving forward, the company intends to use its technosphere technology as a delivery method for several therapeutics, setting the stage for tremendous growth ahead.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is simple, the biotechnology industry is generating significant opportunities and by jumping on those opportunities early, the potential returns in the market are hard to ignore. The three biotech stocks above are some of my favorites in the space, all of which have tremendous potential for growth ahead.

CNA Finance is not an investment advisor or broker dealer. This article is the result of a financial relationship between CNA Finance and Silo Pharma. Trading in penny stocks involves significant risk and can result in the loss of capital.