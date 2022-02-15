Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Stock Flies on Acquisition

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) is screaming for the top in the market this morning after announcing that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired. Here’s what’s happening:

TSEM Climbs on Acquisition News

In a press release issued early this morning, Tower Semiconductor said it would be acquired by Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) in a deal worth about $5.4 billion. The deal is an all-cash deal with a per-share value of $53.

In the release, Intel said the acquisition significantly advances its IDM 2.0 strategy as the company further expands its manufacturing capacity, global footprint, and technology portfolio to address unprecedented industry demand.

The acquisition of TSEM is a strong move for Intel as it’s the only leading-edge player with both research and development and manufacturing in the United States. This includes the recently announced capacity expansion in Arizona and New Mexico. The company also plans on expanding its footprint with a new mega-site in Ohio.

In a statement, Pat Gelsinger, CEO at Intel, had the following to offer:

“Tower’s specialty technology portfolio, geographic reach, deep customer relationships and services-first operations will help scale Intel’s foundry services and advance our goal of becoming a major provider of foundry capacity globally. This deal will enable Intel to offer a compelling breadth of leading-edge nodes and differentiated specialty technologies on mature nodes – unlocking new opportunities for existing and future customers in an era of unprecedented demand for semiconductors.”

The above statement was followed up by Russell Ellwanger, CEO at TSEM. Here’s what he had to say:

“With a rich history, Tower has built an incredible range of specialty analog foundry solutions based upon deep customer partnerships, with worldwide manufacturing capabilities. I could not be prouder of the company and of our talented and dedicated employees. Together with Intel, we will drive new and meaningful growth opportunities and offer even greater value to our customers through a full suite of technology solutions and nodes and a greatly expanded global manufacturing footprint. We look forward to being an integral part of Intel’s foundry offering.”

Finally, Dr. Randhir Thakur, President of Intel Foundry Services, had the following to offer:

“We are thrilled to welcome the Tower team to Intel. Their decades of foundry experience, deep customer relationships and technology offerings will accelerate the growth of Intel Foundry Services. We are building Intel Foundry Services to be a customer-first technology innovator with the broadest range of IP, services and capacity. Tower and IFS together will provide a broad portfolio of foundry solutions at global scale to enable our customers’ ambitions.”

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is that TSEM investors have plenty to be excited about. The acquisition comes with a compelling premium, offering an immediate and strong ROI. On the Intel side of the coin, the acquisition will help it to further expand its position in the semiconductor market in the United States and around the world.