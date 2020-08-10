Trevena (TRVN) Stock Rockets On FDA Approval

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) is making a run for the top in the market this morning, trading on gains of more than 40%. The gains come after the company announced that it has received approval for a pain treatment from the FDA. Here’s what’s going on:

TRVN Stock Is Climbing On FDA Approval

In the press release, Trevena said that the FDA has approved OLINVYK. The treatment has been approved for adult patiemtns dealing with acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments simply don’t work.

