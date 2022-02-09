Tritium DCFC Stock Climbs on American Expansion Efforts

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) is making its way for the top in a serious way this morning, and for good reason. The company announced plans for the expansion of its American footprint. Here’s what’s going on:

DCFC Stock Climbs on Expansion News

In a press release issued early this morning, Tritium DCFC announced that it’s expanding its presence in America. To do so, the company is launching a new manufacturing facility in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Once completed, the location is expected to house six production lines for the company’s DC fast chargers, including its award-winning RTM and all-new PKM150 models. Moreover, the new facility will add more than 500 jobs to the region over the next five years.

As you could imagine, all chargers produced in the facility are expected to comply with applicable Buy America Act provisions under Federal Highway Administration requirements.

Keep in mind, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is expected to provide $7.5 billion of investment for deploying a network of half a million EV chargers along highway corridors in the United States, setting the stage for a major opportunity for DCFC.

The company went on to explain that its United States expansion is part of a global trend bringing convenient and fast EV charging solutions to the masses.

In a statement, Bill Lee, Governor of Tennessee, had the following to offer:

“I welcome Tritium to Tennessee and thank the company for its commitment to create more than 500 new jobs in Wilson County. Our state’s highly-skilled workforce and position as a leader in the EV industry continue to attract companies like Tritium to Tennessee.”

The above statement was followed up by Jane Hunter, Tritium CEO. Here’s what she had to say:

“Tritium’s investment in a U.S.-based, cutting-edge facility for manufacturing is part of our strong push toward global growth in support of the e-mobility industry. We are thrilled to work with the U.S. Federal government and the State of Tennessee on this initiative. With the help of the hard-working residents of Tennessee, we expect to double or even triple our charger production capacity to further our product distribution throughout the United States.”

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is simple. Tritium is expanding into the United States at the right time. The expansion will give the company the ability to take part in quite a bit of government funded projects to make EVs more convenient for consumers, setting the stage for strong growth in DCFC stock ahead. Tr